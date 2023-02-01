Global Advanced Metals Declared Conformant to Minerals Due Diligence Audit Standard for 13 Consecutive Years

/EIN News/ -- WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. and PERTH, Australia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd (GAM), a leading producer of tantalum powders and metallurgical products, has successfully undergone conflict minerals due diligence audits by the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI).

Following September 2022 audits, RMAP-RMI has determined GAM Aizu, Japan, and Pennsylvania, USA, facilities conformant to its audit standard for 13 consecutive years.

To earn RMAP conformance status, a company must successfully undergo a rigorous third-party audit of all its smelting operations. The audit includes validating evidence of adherence to the 5-steps Due Diligence Guidance of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), acceptable reasonable country of origin evaluation, mine of origin and chain of custody, and verification of scrap sources among other criteria.

"This conformance determination is complementary of GAM's other responsible business practices, such as our safety-focused Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). We will continue to drive adoption of sustainable business practices across our operations and supply chains," said Edward Steckel, GAM Senior Director of Global Supply Chain.

The RMI-RMAP conflict-minerals due diligence audit program is led and supported by a cross section of industries (e.g., Electronics, Aerospace, and Automotive), governments, and other stakeholders. Downstream companies rely on the conformance of smelters like GAM to comply with US Dodd-Frank 1502, EU conflict minerals regulations, and other applicable regulations.

About GAM

A leading conflict-free tantalum producer, GAM has exclusive rights to the world's largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia.

GAM produces conflict-free tantalum powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA, and Aizu, Japan, plants for a range of industries, including electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical and chemical processing.

GAM's smelting facilities in Japan and the USA were first declared "Conflict-Free" in 2010 under the former EICC/GeSI Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI) audit program and continue to maintain their conformance to the current (RMAP) standard.

About RBA, RMI and RMAP

The Responsible Business Alliance—RBA was formerly known as the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition—EICC,

The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) was formerly known as the Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative—CFSI, and

The Responsible Minerals Assurance Process—RMAP was formerly known as the Conflict-Free Smelter Program—CFSP.

Media Contact:

Jean-Paul Meutcheho

JMeutcheho@globaladvancedmetals.com

Contact Information:

Jean-Paul Meutcheho

jmeutcheho@globaladvancedmetals.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment