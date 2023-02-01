Submit Release
Show Your Love This Valentine’s Day with a Papa Murphy’s HeartBaker® Pizza

Enjoy a Sweetheart of a Deal that includes the beloved HeartBaker® Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for a limited time

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announces the return of the HeartBaker® Pizza nationwide beginning today through Tuesday, February 14, 2023.  

Each year, pizza fans look forward to the return of the HeartBaker® Pizza. It’s made with Papa Murphy's fresh dough, made-from-scratch daily, topped with traditional red sauce, 100% whole-milk Mozzarella cheese that's grated fresh daily (or Dairy-Free cheese in available markets), and the option of adding premium pepperoni, all for only $11 ($14 in Alaska).

Guests can also choose to bring home our Sweetheart of a Deal—a HeartBaker® Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

“Valentine’s Day is always a fun time of year. We love being a part of your traditions and the special moments made at home,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “What better way to show your love than with a delicious HeartBaker® Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough this Valentine’s Day.”

For more information about the HeartBaker® Pizza or the Sweetheart of a Deal, visit PapaMurphys.com

About Papa Murphy’s 
Papa Murphy's International ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,161 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets. 

Media Contact: 
Lisa McNairy 
communications@papamurphys.com  
262-497-7166

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d0dbaba-bc1b-439d-87ee-53906ccdcf7c

 


