25,700+ Accept World Council of Optometry Myopia Management Standard of Care Pledge Challenge

Global Organizations and Eye Care Professionals Pledge to Embrace the Three Pillars of Myopia Management

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- 63 global eye care organizations and more than 25,700 practitioners have accepted the World Council of Optometry (WCO) Myopia Management Standard of Care Pledge challenge. WCO and myopia management category leader CooperVision issued the challenge for eye care professionals worldwide to adopt myopia management as the standard of care.Learn more and take the pledge at https://myopia.worldcouncilofoptometry.info/myopia-management-pledge/ WCO President-elect Dr. Sandra Block said, “The response in just over a month since we launched the challenge has been impressive. Myopia has reached epidemic levels and we know that myopia can lead to eye health issues that reveal themselves in adults. It is our hope that early diagnosis of myopia and management can help reduce the long-term eye health complications. Taking the pledge sends a clear message that organizations and eye care professionals understand the seriousness of myopia as a public health threat and that they are taking active measures to manage that threat. We are encouraged to see that so many are actively taking the pledge.”The World Council of Optometry and CooperVision introduced the myopia management standard of care resolution in April 2021, defining an evidence-based standard of care comprised of three main components:• Mitigation — Optometrists educating and counseling parents and children, during early and regular eye exams, on lifestyle, dietary, and other factors to prevent or delay the onset of myopia.• Measurement — Optometrists evaluating the status of a patient during regular comprehensive vision and eye health exams, such as measuring refractive error and axial length whenever possible.• Management — Optometrists addressing patients’ needs of today by correcting myopia, while also providing evidence-based interventions (e.g., contact lenses, spectacles, pharmaceuticals) that slow the progression of myopia, for improved quality of life and better eye health today and into the future.The World Council of Optometry has a myopia management online resource featuring the standard of care resolution, pledge signup page, and practical tools and information for optometrists available at https://myopia.worldcouncilofoptometry.info/ WCO is holding its second global virtual event on myopia management, “Advancing the Standard of Care,” on February 16, 2023. Hear directly from patients and eye care professionals working in research and clinical practice on how they have integrated myopia management into their practices. Sessions are planned in different time zones to suit your schedule. Register at https://bit.ly/WCOMyopiaEvent223 About the World Council of OptometryThe World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldoptometry.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.Media Contact:Charla KuckoMcDougall Communicationscharla@mcdougallpr.com(585) 434-2146