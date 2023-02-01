“Welcome to Planet Navitas!” at Premier Power Electronics Conference, APEC 2023

Navitas to showcase how next-gen GaN and SiC power semis address a diverse $22B/yr market, with an exciting, informative in-person experience

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, welcome visitors to "Planet Navitas" – an immediate implementation of tomorrow's sustainable, achievable, everyday world - at APEC 2023 (Orlando, FL, March Las Vegas, NV, March 20th – 23rd, 2023).



Since its inception in 1985, the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) has become the world’s premier event in power electronics, with high-caliber, peer-reviewed technical content from industry and academia. The APEC 2016 keynote by Dan Kinzer, COO / CTO and co-founder, was the public debut for start-up Navitas and GaNFast power ICs.

Following the mission to “Electrify our World™”, the “Planet Navitas” exhibition booth invites visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC technology enable the latest solutions for fully-electrified housing, transportation and industry. Examples range from TV power to home-appliance motors and compressors, EV charging, solar/micro-grid installations, and on to data center power systems. Each example highlights end-user benefits, such as increased portability, longer range, faster charging, and grid-independence, plus a focus on how low-carbon-footprint GaN and SiC technology can save over 6 Gtons/yr CO 2 by 2050.

“APEC is a significant event in the power industry calendar, with an intense schedule of customer discussions on new technologies and systems,” said Mr. Kinzer. “Complementary GaNFast and GeneSiC portfolios, with comprehensive, application-specific system design support accelerates customer time-to-market with sustainable performance advantages. ‘Planet Navitas’ represents the very real, inspiring implementation of GaN & SiC across the vast $22B/year market opportunity.”

APEC 2023 will take place at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, with exhibition running from March 20th-22nd. “Planet Navitas” is featured at booth #516.

Technical presentations:

Tuesday 21st March “Other Perspectives of Power Electronics - Markets, Society and Policies” 8:30 AM, ETIS06, Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg. & IR (session chair) “The Past, Present, and Future of Current Sensing” 9:45 AM, ETIS06.4, John Stevens, Dir. Business Development “Sustainability Benefits of GaNFast Power ICs” 10:40 AM ETIS06.5, Anthony Schiro, VP Quality

Wednesday 22nd March “Integrated WBG Semiconductors - Enhancing Power Density and Reducing Part Count” 8:30 AM, ETIS08, Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr. Dir. Mktg. (session chair) “An Ultra-High Efficiency High Power Density 140W PD3.1 AC-DC Adapter Using GaN Power ICs” 2:30 PM, T23.4, Xiucheng Huang, Sr. Dir. Applications / Nabil Akel, Sr. Staff Applications Engineer

Thursday 23rd March “New GaNSense Half-Bridge IC Enables Next Gen High-Frequency, High-Efficiency, High-Density Topologies” 9:45 AM, ETIS19.4, Tom Ribarich, Sr. Dir. Strategic Marketing





Exhibitor seminars (date/time to be confirmed):

“GeneSiC: Efficient 800V Charging and Conversion with No-compromise Trench-Assisted Planar Gate SiC” Dr. Ranbir Singh, EVP SiC Business

“GaNFast: The Next-Gen Revolution – 5 Years and More of GaN Power ICs” Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg. & IR



Student Job Fair:

From Los Angeles to Shanghai, careers at Navitas span cutting-edge IC design and innovative applications engineering to pioneering research and ensuring customer success and revenue growth. Meet the experts and join the team! Tuesday 21 st , 1:30 - 5:00 PM, Hall W3, Shaun Sandera, Sr. Human Resources Manager



To schedule a meeting with the Navitas team at APEC 2023, call +1 844-654-2642, or email info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped with excellent quality performance, and the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.



Contact Information:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

