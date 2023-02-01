Answer’s out to the #1 question in the world of golf
Author Curtis Elliot collates in his book the secret method of unveiling the perfect golf swingETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just like any other sport, golf requires a lot of practice, training, and strategies to unlock that winning swing. To some, golf may be perceived as a sport that only requires poking a ball with a metal rod, but in reality, it’s far from that. Author Curtis Elliott briefs readers about the beauty of golf and how to master the “secret” method to the golden golf swing.
Breakthrough in Golf: Build a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method consists of golf concepts and mechanics by the author himself and by one of the most skilled golfers in history; Ben Hogan, who was also referred to as the king of golf for many years.
Michele Klawitter, an Amazon customer and an avid reader of the book, shares her feedback “Curtis Elliott does a great job of easily explaining the concepts and mechanics of the golf swing. It’s really helpful in identifying the key aspects of it and how exactly to improve your swing. If you’re looking to improve your golf swing or even just learn a great one then this book is for you.”
The best guide to all golfers for all levels. Breakthrough in Golf: Build a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method by Curtis Elliott is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. Readers wouldn’t wanna miss this!
