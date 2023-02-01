Cadmium Telluride Solar Advantages Part of Strategic Adoption in United States

New consortium pushes to accelerate the development of domestically manufactured, cheaper, more efficient CdTe solar cells.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC FSTTF) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), reports that a recent article in Solar Power World highlights the increasing importance of cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells for generating solar energy and domestic security. The article also notes that demand for American-made CdTe solar is outpacing supply, with supply issues related partially to recent bans on Chinese silicon solar panels.



The article, titled “Accelerating CdTe Solar Panel Adoption Can Make U.S. Solar More Secure,” notes that CdTe solar panels are an essential part of the green energy transition, with most utility-scale projects in the United States powered by CdTe technology.

“Industry trends continue to support the long-term, exponential growth of cadmium-telluride solar panels,” said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “New, primary sources of tellurium will be in high demand as market coverage expands. This is why we’ve positioned First Tellurium to be a leader in tellurium exploration in North America.”

CdTe photovoltaics, a type of thin-film solar cell made from a combination of cadmium, tellurium and other materials, offers distinct advantages over traditional silicon-based solar cells. They’re cheaper and require less energy to produce, and they’re more efficient at converting sunlight into electricity. With a theoretical maximum conversion efficiency of over 31%, CdTe solar technology has yet to reach its full potential for growth.

Historically, CdTe panels have faced competition from Chinese-made silicon solar panels. However, Chinese solar companies have been connected to forced labor in the Xinjiang region, prompting the U.S. government to ban more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components following a June law banning imports from the solar manufacturing region.

According to Solar Power World, “The Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium (CTAC), a group of research teams, universities and companies, is working to accelerate the development of domestically manufactured, cheaper, more efficient CdTe solar cells, making American-made solar panels more affordable and accessible for consumers.”

“While solar power continues to grow as the leading use of tellurium,” said Docherty, “new technologies such as lithium-ion batteries will add to the steady rise in tellurium consumption.” First Tellurium’s strategic partner Fenix Advanced Materials and the University of British Columbia are spearheading development of tellurium use in next generation lithium-ion batteries.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.