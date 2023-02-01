Gravity Climate Helps Xometry Marketplace Customers Calculate the Carbon Footprint of Manufacturing Projects

Helps Xometry’s Industrial Customers Make Real-Time And Informed Decisions To Understand The Carbon Footprint Of Their Supply Chains

Analyzes Such Factors As Product Material, Manufacturing Processes, Mass And Geography

Helps Procurement And Sustainability Teams Measure Scope 3 Emissions With Greater Ease And Accuracy, And Guide Future Product Design Considerations That Lead To A Greener World



/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Climate , a technology company helping industrial businesses and their supply chain partners manage their carbon footprint, and Xometry , the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced a new initiative that will help Xometry’s industrial customers make informed decisions to reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chains.

This new integration, powered by the Gravity API, instantly calculates carbon emissions estimates for Xometry order requests in real-time. Gravity Climate purpose-built the database for Xometry, incorporating the latest climate science and data related to product material, manufacturing processes, mass, and geography.

The Gravity API will address the vast majority of orders up until the point of sale on the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine ®. With this information, procurement and sustainability teams can quickly:

Measure Scope 3 emissions of their orders with greater ease and accuracy;

Meet emissions disclosure commitments more confidently; and

more confidently; and Inform current and future product design leading to a greener world.



Companies are increasingly taking proactive action to limit their greenhouse gas emissions across their industrial supply chains, starting with Scope 3 visibility .

“Industrial buyers are increasingly asked to track and make procurement decisions based on sustainability metrics, but lack the data necessary to do so,” said Saleh ElHattab , Founder and CEO of Gravity Climate. “We’re thrilled to bring product-level emissions visibility to industrial procurement through our work with Xometry.”

“Xometry is committed to helping organizations of all sizes create reliable and sustainable supply chains that limit greenhouse gas emissions and lead to a greener planet for the benefit of all,” said Matt Leibel, Xometry’s Chief Technology Officer. “Gravity’s core product offering is a software platform that makes it easy and cost-effective for companies to measure the emissions of their company and products, decarbonize their operations, and promote their sustainability efforts.”

More information about the integration of Gravity Data into the Xometry Marketplace can be found here .

About Gravity Climate

Gravity Climate helps industrial businesses and their supply chain partners manage their carbon footprint. Gravity’s software platform makes it easy and cost-effective for companies to measure the emissions of their company and products, decarbonize their operations, and promote their sustainability efforts. Learn more and arrange a demo at www.gravityclimate.com or follow @gravityclimate .

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:

Linda Rigano

media@gravityclimate.com

IllumePR

Xometry@IllumePR.com