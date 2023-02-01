Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,601 in the last 365 days.

Gravity Climate Helps Xometry Marketplace Customers Calculate the Carbon Footprint of Manufacturing Projects

  • Helps Xometry’s Industrial Customers Make Real-Time And Informed Decisions To Understand The Carbon Footprint Of Their Supply Chains
  • Analyzes Such Factors As Product Material, Manufacturing Processes, Mass And Geography
  • Helps Procurement And Sustainability Teams Measure Scope 3 Emissions With Greater Ease And Accuracy, And Guide Future Product Design Considerations That Lead To A Greener World

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Climate, a technology company helping industrial businesses and their supply chain partners manage their carbon footprint, and Xometry, the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced a new initiative that will help Xometry’s industrial customers make informed decisions to reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chains.

This new integration, powered by the Gravity API, instantly calculates carbon emissions estimates for Xometry order requests in real-time. Gravity Climate purpose-built the database for Xometry, incorporating the latest climate science and data related to product material, manufacturing processes, mass, and geography.

The Gravity API will address the vast majority of orders up until the point of sale on the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine®. With this information, procurement and sustainability teams can quickly:

  • Measure Scope 3 emissions of their orders with greater ease and accuracy;
  • Meet emissions disclosure commitments more confidently; and
  • Inform current and future product design leading to a greener world.

Companies are increasingly taking proactive action to limit their greenhouse gas emissions across their industrial supply chains, starting with Scope 3 visibility.

“Industrial buyers are increasingly asked to track and make procurement decisions based on sustainability metrics, but lack the data necessary to do so,” said Saleh ElHattab, Founder and CEO of Gravity Climate. “We’re thrilled to bring product-level emissions visibility to industrial procurement through our work with Xometry.”

“Xometry is committed to helping organizations of all sizes create reliable and sustainable supply chains that limit greenhouse gas emissions and lead to a greener planet for the benefit of all,” said Matt Leibel, Xometry’s Chief Technology Officer. “Gravity’s core product offering is a software platform that makes it easy and cost-effective for companies to measure the emissions of their company and products, decarbonize their operations, and promote their sustainability efforts.”

More information about the integration of Gravity Data into the Xometry Marketplace can be found here.

About Gravity Climate
Gravity Climate helps industrial businesses and their supply chain partners manage their carbon footprint. Gravity’s software platform makes it easy and cost-effective for companies to measure the emissions of their company and products, decarbonize their operations, and promote their sustainability efforts. Learn more and arrange a demo at www.gravityclimate.com or follow @gravityclimate.

About Xometry
Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:

Linda Rigano
media@gravityclimate.com

IllumePR
Xometry@IllumePR.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gravity Climate Helps Xometry Marketplace Customers Calculate the Carbon Footprint of Manufacturing Projects

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.