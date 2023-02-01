Verizon receives high marks in network performance from nation’s leading analysis company

Verizon’s network is undefeated in 95% of the metro drive tests they performed in the last half of 2022.



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s network is once again the network to beat for performance, accessibility and reliability in a majority of 125 metro markets tested by RootMetrics®. In these rigorous and scientific network tests, Verizon’s network is undefeated in 95% of the metro drive tests (119 out of 125 markets) they performed in the last half of 2022. And if customers are interested in accessing the network quickly while on the go, Verizon is undefeated in the category of network accessibility in 90% of the markets tested (112 out of 125). Verizon is also undefeated in 89% of the metro markets (111 out of 125) when it comes to network reliability.* These tests, with data accumulated over several months, show a pattern of exceptional performance for customers who live and travel throughout the US.

“Verizon customers don’t stand still and neither does our network,” said Kyle Malady, EVP and President, Global Network and Technology at Verizon. “Customers rely on Verizon’s network everyday and our engineers are hard at work for them– continuously enhancing, expanding and improving the wireless network to ensure they have the best possible experience when and where they need it.”

Verizon’s network successes underscore a relentless focus on innovation and continued investment to provide the very best for Verizon customers. Verizon’s multi-purpose network is grounded on best-in-class spectrum position , extensive fiber ownership , and the incorporation of advanced technologies deployed from the core to the edge of Verizon’s award-winning network. This network-building formula enables a reliable, robust, secure, and high-performing network for innovation that can accommodate a variety of use cases including mobility, and fixed wireless access broadband for consumers and small businesses.

The best is yet to come

Accelerated access to extensive spectrum holdings, a massive fiber footprint with evolved data capacity, and the use of the most advanced technologies available in the industry has allowed Verizon to offer a variety of services from a single, secure, robust and programmable multi-purpose network platform. In 2023, Verizon engineers have no plans to slow down.

This year, Verizon will continue to expand coverage, introducing 5G Ultra Wideband service into even more rural and suburban areas. Additionally, as Verizon gains access to and deploys more C-band spectrum, network performance will continue to improve. Verizon will also build in new technologies that will allow customers to take advantage of customized experiences, and where more robust network resources are needed, Verizon engineers will continue to layer in capacity and performance using millimeter wave spectrum holdings.

In addition to providing greater coverage, especially in rural and suburban areas, Verizon is also enhancing capacity by activating 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in many markets, a significant step up from the 60 MHz of spectrum available when deployment first began. Once all of its licensed spectrum is made available, Verizon will have up to 200 MHz of C-Band spectrum deployed in many markets, which will provide exceptional speed and capacity.

Complementing the wide coverage of Verizon’s premier C-Band spectrum, Verizon continues deploying 5G on millimeter wave spectrum, which provides for exponential capacity in areas with significantly dense populations such as venues, stadiums, arenas, airports, major metro areas, office complexes and more. Millimeter wave also continues to be used for private network deployments when enterprise customers need the fastest, most robust 5G service available for their enterprise applications.

In addition to making 5G more accessible to more people, Verizon continues to focus on building out the advanced technologies that provide robust security, reliability and customized experiences for customers. Those advancements include fully deploying the 5G core with Verizon’s proprietary cloud platform built specifically for telco workloads, advancing the fiber network to handle expected exponential increases in data traffic, continuing massive virtualization of the network to add programmability and flexibility into the network, using artificial intelligence to drive reliability and performance, continuing to develop edge computing capabilities to drive down latency, and continuing to advance antenna configurations to drive speed and efficiency.

