Global Open Radio Access Network [O-RAN] Market to Cross $15.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 70.5%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Benefits of Open RAN such as lower equipment costs, and improved network performance and leading to more competitive market is driving the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Open RAN Market size to grow USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 15.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 70.5% during the forecast period. The reduction in time and risk of deploying new services and revenue streams is driving the growth of the Open RAN Market.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered By component, type, frequency, radio interface, access, network, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (US), Orange (France), Airspan Networks (US), Mavenir (US), CommScope (US), Viavi Solutions (US), Amdocs (US), Renesas (Japan), MTN Group (South Africa), Entel (Chile), Comba Telecom (China), KDDI (Japan), SingTel (Singapore), TIM (Italy), Telefonica (Spain), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Picocom (UK), Etisalat (UAE), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), XCOM Labs (US), DeepSig (US), ZTE (China), Celona (US), LIME Microsystems (UK), Verana Networks (US), Microamp Solutions (Poland).

The scope of this report covers the Open RAN Market by component, type, frequency, radio interface, access, network, and region.

By component, hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The mobile network operators are going to look for opportunities to raise the performance of hardware and software. With an aim for a network that should be increasingly disaggregated. Also, the introduction of open interfaces in Open RAN and other network disaggregation technologies is results in lowering the barrier for new market entrants.

By frequency, the mmWave segment is estimated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Millimeter wave (mmWave) technology is a high-capacity solution in the wireless domain. It is recognized for its enormous bandwidth but still there are lots of challenges for channel modeling due to its inherent characteristics of absorption and path loss. Major players are investing in the development of the technology. In February 2022, Qualcomm Technologies collaborated with Fujitsu to commercialize next generation 5G mmWave integrated DU and RU to drive the transition toward the modern network.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share among other regions in the Open RAN Market, and the trend is projected to continue until 2027. The US and Canada are the leading countries in the region. These countries have sustainable and well-established economic growth, empowering them to increasingly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of the Open RAN Market.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Open RAN Market include Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (US), Orange (France), Airspan Networks (US), Mavenir (US), CommScope (US), Viavi Solutions (US), Amdocs (US), Renesas (Japan), MTN Group (South Africa), Entel (Chile), Comba Telecom (China), KDDI (Japan), SingTel (Singapore), TIM (Italy), Telefonica (Spain), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Picocom (UK), Etisalat (UAE), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), XCOM Labs (US), DeepSig (US), ZTE (China), Celona (US), LIME Microsystems (UK), Verana Networks (US), Microamp Solutions (Poland).

