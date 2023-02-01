Curtis Elliott unveils the secret method to a winning golf swing
A guide on the hip-to-hip swing in golf developed by one of the greatest golfersETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are certain perceptions about golf. Some deem the sport not to be physically demanding while some see it as one of the most complex sports out there. Author Curtis Elliott shares a step-by-step guide to the perfect “hip to hip” method that can be beneficial for all golfers and aspiring golfers alike.
From 1974 to 1977, Author Curtis Elliott was a member of the University of South Carolina Men's Golf Team. He was active in many amateur golf tournaments, in all levels. Curtis Elliott has developed his love for his sport that he determinedly studied a ton of golf instructional literature until he concluded his own golf swing. Author Curtis Elliott narrates in his book how he discovered the "secret", the key to unleashing the golden golf swing. Curtis drew great inspiration from Ben Hogan, one of the most skilled and respected golfers.
Celeste, an Amazon customer, speaks highly about this book as she says “Breakthrough in Golf is a very interesting book written by Curtis Elliott. I am into sports and I like to learn all about them, especially tennis, which is my favorite and the one I like to practice.”
A guide for golfers around the world. Breakthrough in Golf: Build a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method by Curtis Elliott is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. Readers wouldn’t wanna miss this!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other