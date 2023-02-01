Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,550 in the last 365 days.

Allstate Elects Monica Turner to Board of Directors

The Allstate Corporation ALL announced that Monica Turner, 57, President, North America, at Procter & Gamble PG, has been elected to Allstate's board of directors, effective Feb. 1. As of that date, Allstate's board will have 12 directors.

"Monica's extensive strategic expertise with consumer-focused brands and outstanding operational leadership capabilities will enhance the value added by our board," said Tom Wilson, Allstate Chair, President and CEO. "She will add invaluable perspective as we build the future of protection with a wide range of products that are simple, affordable and connected."

"Allstate is one of America's iconic and trusted brands, with forward-thinking leaders and a terrific board," said Turner. "I look forward to being part of the success of building on Allstate's legacy of operational excellence and innovation."

Procter & Gamble is one of the world's largest consumer goods companies with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands. As President of North America, Turner is responsible for P&G's largest and most profitable region, serving 370 million customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. She is also a member of P&G's Global Leadership Council. She joined the Cincinnati-based company in 1987, and has served in a wide range of roles with increasing responsibility across nearly all of P&G's business units.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005233/en/

You just read:

Allstate Elects Monica Turner to Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.