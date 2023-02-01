Sena Health Offers Bancroft a New Way to Improve Employee Well-Being

New coordination program launches to help employees thrive.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena Health, in collaboration with its benefit consultant Conner Strong & Buckelew, has launched a new program at Bancroft to improve the health and well-being of their team members. The new initiative has Sena Health Coordinators available live 24/7/365 by text, phone, or video to answer any questions and attend to any healthcare needs that arise with Bancroft Staff.

Sena Health Coordinators will assist Health Plan-enrolled Bancroft Staff in navigating health and wellness services, allowing team members to decide the best way to use their benefits to make their lives healthier and easier, and enable them to receive the right care, at the right time, at the right place, by the right provider.

"Sena Health will help all employees enrolled in our medical plan with their health and wellness needs – whatever they may be," said Jim Carlino, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bancroft. "I'm excited to introduce this new benefit that will support physical, emotional and financial well-being as part of our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of our staff."

"We at Sena Health are excited to be working with Bancroft on this new, innovative program. We commend Bancroft for taking this important step to help its Plan Members navigate the complex healthcare system and support their individual health goals," said Dr. Anthony Wehbe, Founder of Sena Health.

About Sena Health

Sena Health provides employee health and wellness benefits coordination, enables healing at home for many medical conditions that would typically require a hospital stay, and assists medical groups and hospitals with healing at home program launch services with staffing and technology to support each patient. Sena has a strong growth trajectory, providing advisory services to developers of advanced at-home care across six states.

About Bancroft

Bancroft is a leading regional nonprofit provider of specialized services for individuals with autism, intellectual or developmental disabilities and those in need of neurological rehabilitation. Programming includes special education, vocational training and supported employment, structured day programs, residential treatment programs, community living programs, and behavioral supports. For more information, visit bancroft.org . For Bancroft's recent news and topic expert visit the Newsroom .

About Conner Strong & Buckelew

Conner Strong & Buckelew is among America's largest insurance brokerage, risk management and employee benefits brokerage and consulting firms. The firm is an industry leader in providing high-risk businesses with comprehensive solutions to help prevent losses, manage claims, and drive bottom-line growth.

SOURCE Sena Health