Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous Named UAE's Official Candidate for WMO Presidency

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has named His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, the Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), as the UAE's official candidate for the Presidency of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Dr. Al Mandous is currently serving as the UAE's Permanent Representative to WMO and President of WMO's Regional Association II (Asia).

With over 30 years of experience in meteorology and climate science, Dr. Al Mandous is well-known to the global weather and climate community and was appointed by WMO as a member of its Expert Team on Weather Modification in April 2021.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous said: "The UAE's official announcement in support of my WMO presidency candidacy reiterates the importance the country attaches to meteorology, weather, climate and related water and environmental issues. It is a top priority for the UAE to ensure that it pools its expertise and human capital with other National and Global Organizations to accelerate the development of comprehensive early warning systems to protect lives from the impacts of natural disasters."

Shaima Mohammed Al Ali, Director of International Organisations at MoFAIC, said: "At a time when the world is facing multiple challenges due to climate change and the upcoming UAE's Presidentship of COP 28 during November 2023, the candidacy of Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous for WMO presidency is a timely decision by the UAE given his experience and track record in leading several national, regional and international meteorological entities. He is the right choice to lead WMO into the future to ensure that the organization continues to play a vital role in supporting the sustainable development of nations around the world."

As the UAE's official representative for the WMO Presidency, Dr. Al Mandous will seek to accelerate an internationally coordinated action to achieve UN Secretary-General's call to ensure that "every person on Earth is protected by Early Warning Systems in the next five years". His five-pillar approach focuses on supporting the role of Regional Associations' Presidents and Permanent Representatives, making ‘Early Warnings for All' a reality, advancing the High-Resolution Climate Computing Research, recognizing WMO by the Global Society, and taking proactive steps in Water Security and Renewable Energy Research.

