Diversified Maintenance Announces Acquisition of Perennial Medical Cleaning Solutions

The Acquisition will further the Company's Customer-Centric and Growth-Focused Approach in the Healthcare Vertical

Diversified Maintenance, a leading service provider for quality facilities maintenance services, announced the acquisition of Perennial Medical Cleaning Solutions, a Florida based all-inclusive medical cleaning service provider. The acquisition is a strategically important one as it aligns with the Company's vision of vertical and market growth in the evolving facilities management industry.

Perennial Medical Cleaning Solutions began as a cleaning service provider for one doctor's office but throughout the course of its extensive experience of over 20 years, it grew its customer base exponentially across all types of healthcare facilities, including various medical office buildings, ER centers, hospitals, and others.

"Joining Diversified Maintenance is an integration of our shared culture that prioritizes service excellence. Our teams are excited to be part of this high-performing business. The acquisition is also the next step to work towards creating unparalleled customer service standards in facilities maintenance services within the medical and healthcare industry," said Rebecca Dallman, Managing Director at Perennial Medical Cleaning Solutions. She added, "Both Diversified and Perennial are aligned in our commitment towards providing quality services to our valued customers."

"With Perennial joining the Diversified Maintenance family, we are planning to use industry-leading operational standards, comprehensive training, extensive quality assurance measures, and best practices to help all types of medical facilities achieve their maintenance goals. We understand the critical nature of professional cleaning and maintenance standards for healthcare services and believe that Perennial brings to the table their vast expertise and specialization that will enable us to boost our existing presence in Florida," said Keith McAlpin, President of Diversified Maintenance. He further explained, "Our healthcare customers strive to ensure that each patient at their facility experiences a clean, safe, sanitized, and welcoming environment. As a result, our cleaning and maintenance programs for this vertical are designed to help these customers go above and beyond their patient satisfaction expectations."

The acquisition will strengthen Diversified's position with robust healthcare cleaning and facilities maintenance services in Florida. The Company envisions long-term prospects for growth, expansion, and success with enhanced technology to deliver high-quality services to new and existing customers.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for 50 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com

About Perennial Medical Cleaning Solutions

Since 2003, Perennial Medical Cleaning Solutions has been a leading provider of all-inclusive medical cleaning services to doctors' offices, urgent care centers, dental and orthodontist offices, medical specialists, ER centers, hospitals, and many other healthcare facilities in Florida.

