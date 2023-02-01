Mike Morse Law Firm and Michigan Humane Announce Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

In New Three-Year Arrangement, Animal Welfare Nonprofit Names Mike Morse Law Firm, "Official Adoption Partner" for 2023-2025

Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce its new three-year partnership agreement with Michigan Humane, the oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare organization in the state. Specific financial terms of the deal are undisclosed, but in recognition for the firm's generous annual support, Michigan Humane has named Mike Morse Law Firm (MMLF) its Official Adoption Partner for 2023-2025.

As the Official Adoption Partner, MMLF will support Michigan Humane's effort to achieve an ongoing 100-percent adoption rate for the thousands of healthy and treatable animals that come through its doors annually. To further aid in pet adoption awareness, MMLF's partnership will support regular, on-air, "pet features" with metro-Detroit television stations, monthly social media spotlights of adoptable animals and sponsorship of the "Spotlight Dog" kennel at Michigan Humane's Mackey Center in Detroit, which houses and highlights a dog in special need of a family.

Additionally, on May 20, 2023, MMLF will host the third annual, "Meet Your Best Friend at the Firm" pet adoption event at its headquarters in Southfield, Mich.; and will sponsor Michigan Humane's first ever, "Meet Your Best Friend at the Shelter" event at its adoption center locations on Sept. 8-9, 2023. MMLF also will serve as Silver Sponsor of the Michigan Humane annual Day of Giving Telethon, and as an ongoing supporter of Michigan Humane's Cruelty Investigation and Rescue team.

"Safe, loved and well-cared for pets are an integral part of our wellbeing and quality of life. At MMLF, we are moved by Michigan Humane's tireless dedication to building a more humane community by touching the lives of nearly 100,000 families and their pets," said Mike Morse, attorney and founder of MMLF. "It feels like an easy decision to partner with and provide support to an organization built on compassionate care, community engagement and advocacy for humane treatment."

"At Michigan Humane, we know firsthand what is needed to support the people and pets in our community. We simply can't do it alone," said Michigan Humane President and CEO, Matt Pepper. "We rely on the support of generous community partners, like Mike Morse and his team at MMLF, to continue to do what we do every day. Thanks to this important partnership, thousands of animals will now know the healing power of having a home."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for more than three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. The MMLF team are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening its doors, the firm has won more than one billion dollars for its 35,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases statewide, with headquarters located in Southfield, Mich. More information is available at 855MikeWins.com.

About Michigan Humane

Michigan Humane, founded in 1877, is the oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare organization in the state. Michigan Humane is dedicated to helping the animals of southeastern Michigan, whether in our shelters, our veterinary clinics, or out in the community. Michigan Humane operates seven facilities dedicated to caring for animals and their families throughout metro Detroit; adoption partnerships with Premier Pet Supply, Petco, and PetSmart; and a Cruelty Investigation Department and a Statewide Animal Response Team. Learn more at michiganhumane.org.

