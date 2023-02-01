Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,477 in the last 365 days.

Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 February 2023 – Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2022 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2022. The reports are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, as well as on novonordisk.com.

Shareholders may receive a hardcopy of Novo Nordisk's completed audited financial statements free of charge upon request to ancx@novonordisk.com.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Contact for further information


Attachment


You just read:

Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.