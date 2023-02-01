OrthoPediatrics Corp. Publishes Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Summary Report

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the publication of an Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) summary report. The report highlights how the Company’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and ethics underscores its mission to transform the lives of children with orthopedic conditions and provides a baseline of key ESG performance metrics.



“At OrthoPediatrics we live our Company cause every day,” said David Bailey, President and CEO of OrthoPediatrics. “Part of our work serving a patient population that has historically been underserved by the industry is ensuring that KIDS all over the world have access to world-class technologies that were previously unavailable. The other part of our work is affecting lasting and meaningful change in the organizations with whom we engage, which we have found unites our employees with a powerful sense of purpose while driving our business forward. We are excited to share our commitment and progress as ESG stewards.”

Key highlights from this year’s report include:

Improving the lives of over 630,000 kids across the globe. OrthoPediatrics’ solutions helped over 70,000 children around the world last year.

Winning Best Places to Work in Indiana for the sixth time. Continuous improvement is key to our success in creating and growing our company culture.

Increased the minority representation on the Board of Directors with addition of Jimmy McDonald as a director in 2022 following the creation of an ESG team reporting to Marie Infante, Chair of our Corporate Governance Committee.

Increased the percentage of female and minority employees in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Focusing on environmental standards and reporting carbon emissions for the first year.



The full ESG report is available on the Company’s website at https://www.orthopediatrics.com/about-us/environmental-social-governance/.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 46 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

