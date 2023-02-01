Submit Release
Galecto to Participate in SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a world leader in galectin biology focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that management will present at the upcoming SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference taking place on February 14-16, 2023. Details for the event are as follows:

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 14th, 2023
Time: 8:00 AM EST
Webcast:      Click Here
   

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “News & Events” section of Galecto’s Investor website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website following the event.

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has four ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc.  
Hans Schambye, CEO
  
Jon Freve, CFO  
+45 70 70 52 10  
   
Investors/US Media/EU
Ashley R. Robinson Sandya von der Weid
arr@lifesciadvisors.com  svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com 
+1 617 430 7577 +41 78 680 0538

