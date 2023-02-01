International Telecoms Week returns to National Harbor, MD on 14-17 May
ITW - the world's largest gathering of global executives from across the telecoms sector, returns on 14-17 May in National Harbor, MD.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Telecoms Week (ITW) conference is set to take place on May 14-17, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. The conference is the world's largest meeting of wholesale telecommunications professionals and draws in attendees from over 140 countries.
ITW is the premier networking event in the telecommunications industry and provides a platform for attendees to make valuable connections and drive business growth. The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and various networking events and opportunities, including Swapcard – the networking platform that allows attendees to connect and schedule meetings with each other before, during and after the conference.
"We are excited to host ITW 2023 in National Harbor and bring together the global wholesale telecommunications community," said Liss Boot-Handford, Head of Content, Telecoms & Digital Infrastructure events, Delinian. "This conference is a great opportunity for attendees to not only learn about the latest industry trends but also make lasting connections with professionals from around the world."
The conference is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees. It will provide a platform for the industry to come together and share insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the wholesale telecommunications market.
For more information and to register for ITW 2023, visit the conference website at www.internationaltelecomsweek.com.
About International Telecoms Week:
International Telecoms Week (ITW) is the annual meeting for the global wholesale telecommunications community. ITW provides a platform for the industry to come together and share insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the wholesale telecommunications market.
Zhasmina Simeonova
Capacity Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
ITW 2022 Event Highlights Video