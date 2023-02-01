Hurdle Launches HbA1c Home Test for Early Detection of Diabetes in Adults

Diabetes screening becomes more accessible as 8.5 million Americans live with undiagnosed diabetes

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurdle (a Chronomics Inc. brand), a global bio-infrastructure platform that powers end-to-end diagnostics for life sciences, labs and healthcare providers, announced today the general availability of the Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Test 1. The new test enables adult consumers to take a simple at-home blood sample to screen and monitor for diabetes. This announcement is the latest of newly-available tests provided by Hurdle’s direct-to-consumer brand Chronomics, whose mission is to make diagnostic testing more accessible to people in their homes to improve health outcomes.



Over 8.5 million American adults have undiagnosed diabetes, representing 23 percent of the total diabetes population. At the same time, the rising cost of visiting the doctor’s office is causing people to defer care. The new test will alleviate this burden for patients by giving them a convenient option for screening diabetes.

“When we founded Hurdle in 2017, we recognized that the healthcare industry needed a more proactive, accessible way to screen for chronic conditions like diabetes,” said Hurdle co-founder and CEO, Tom Stubbs. “By making HbA1c tests more accessible, people are empowered to take control of their own healthcare from the comfort of their own home. Our team of healthcare professionals are there for the patient every step of the way to answer questions and offer guidance. Accessible at-home testing is the next iteration of patient-centered care.”

To self-administer the test collection, people can simply order the HbA1c test through Chronomics’s online store and have it delivered to their home. Users have access to a personal dashboard where they can securely register their test and connect one on one with a healthcare professional to ask any questions or receive additional support. They will then receive the results of their blood sample within three days of receipt, along with an explanation of the results, which they can present to their physician in order to form a treatment plan.

Developed by leading scientists, Hurdle’s testing technology offers leading accuracy and reliability, and operates in partnership with labs that hold themselves to the highest testing standards. The test is available for purchase today on the Chronomics brand online store for $69.



About Hurdle

Founded in 2017, Hurdle (a Chronomics Inc. brand) is a global end-to-end bio-infrastructure platform that radically simplifies and speeds up how health and wellness organizations integrate biomarker diagnostics at scale. From telehealth to travel; sleep to skincare; multivitamins to managing menopause - and many others - Hurdle powers the world’s largest and most impactful organizations across multiple industries, using integrated technology, science and supply chains to transform how they diagnose, personalize and evaluate their offerings. For more information, visit hurdle.bio or contact partnerships@Hurdle.bio.

Media Contact

Casey Nicholl

casey@highwirepr.com

503.317.7803

1 Hurdle does not ship tests to New Jersey, New York or Rhode Island.