STRATA Skin Sciences Expects Record Full Year 2022 Revenue

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced record, preliminary revenue for the full year 2022 in the range of $35-$36 million, which is at the upper-end of previously announced guidance ($33-$35 million) and compares to $30 million reported for the full year 2021.

“Last year proved to be a record year for STRATA with preliminary full year revenue in the range of $35-$36 million, representing approximately 17-19% growth over the full year 2021,” stated Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “This past year the team remained focused on growing the top-line through driving XTRAC® usage, refurbishing and redeploying underutilized devices, and focusing on international sales. We are excited by these positive results and look forward to continuing this momentum throughout 2023.”

The preliminary, unaudited results described in this press release are estimates and are subject to revision until the company reports its full financial results for the year ended December 2022, which is anticipated in March 2023.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear ® X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.