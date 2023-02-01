Sportradar Appoints Severine Riviere as Chief People Officer

Company continues to scale its global leadership team to deliver accelerated growth

/EIN News/ -- ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) today announced the appointment of Severine Riviere as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Riviere, who brings two decades of experience in global human resource management and business transformation to the role, will be responsible for all aspects of Sportradar's human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership development, total rewards, and workplace culture, and will report directly to Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl.



Riviere joins Sportradar from Fyffes International where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer and launched strategic plans to improve operational efficiency and transform culture. Throughout her career, Riviere has worked in human capital management for international, multi-industry B2B and B2C businesses ranging from 5,000 to 85,000 employees and developed a successful track record of guiding senior executive and HR teams to adopt innovative and result-oriented strategies.

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl said: “Severine’s passion for people and excellence in the People Services practice will be a tremendous asset to Sportradar. I am confident her leadership and expertise will have an enormous impact on our culture as we continue to transform and reimagine the way the world experiences sport.”

Sportradar Chief People Officer Severine Riviere said: “I’ve been truly impressed with the emphasis Sportradar’s executive team places on building an engaged, inclusive and high-performing culture. I’m looking forward to working with our talented teams and utilizing my deep experience in crafting impactful strategies to attract, engage and retain the best talent, in the interest of ensuring our continued momentum.”

