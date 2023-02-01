Blockchain Financial Network Market Recent Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Forecasts To 2028

Growing need for faster and cheaper cross-border payment systems is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

COVID-19 impact on the Industry:

The spread of COVID-19 virus has significantly changed the global market dynamics resulting in unfavourable lockdown conditions, temporary shutting of factories, shortage of full time labour and disruption in the supply chain and product. However, the situation is expected to change due to increasing vaccination drives and reducing COVID-19 cases. Leading market players are focused on changing strategies to cope up with the losses during the outbreak.

Blockchain Financial Network Industry Recent Developments:

• In November 2021, Ripple announced the launch of a new product, Ripple Liquidity Hub for US banks and fintech firms which allows users to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies.

• In May 2022, Gather Network, a blockchain based company announced the launch of its first commercial establishment in India. The platform claims that the blockchain will enable support, consultancy services and proprietary tools for various businesses such as blockchain gaming, finance (DeFi) protocols, and decentralized apps.

• In October 2022, HSBC has announced the launch of HSBC Trade Solutions in partnership with CGI to revolutionise trade finance.

Global Blockchain Financial Network Market Segmentation:

Blockchain Financial Network Market Segment by Type:

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Blockchain Financial Network Market Segment by Application:

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Others

Geographical Regions Covered In Blockchain Financial Network Market Report Are:

North America (US, Canada) Market Size, Y-0-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia) Market Size, Y-0-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam) Market Size, Y-0-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina) Market Size, Y-0-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE) Market Size, Y-0-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Competitive Landscape:

The comprehensive report sheds light on recent developments of key companies, global standing of each player, revenue and global prices of manufacturers, and expected production during the forecast period. The Blockchain Financial Network market is highly fragmented owing to presence of several regional and global market players. These market players are involved in adopting various strategies such as collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships.

The major players covered in the market include:

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tecent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP

Core Chapters

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by product type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Introduces executive summary of global market size, regional market size, this section also introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by companies in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Blockchain Financial Network companies’ competitive landscape, revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments according to product types, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa segment by country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 11: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product revenue, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 12: The main points and conclusions of the report.

