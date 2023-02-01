Tinyview Launches Fundraising Campaign to Support Independent Artists & Creators

The acclaimed independent, creator-driven website featuring bite-sized comics has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $25,000 in monthly subscription fees that will allow the site to reach sustainability and offer more comics.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tinyview, the acclaimed independent, creator-driven website featuring bite-sized comics, has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $25,000 in monthly subscription fees that will allow the site to reach sustainability and offer more comics.

Tinyview brings the "funny pages" directly to your device, offering a diverse array of strips with differing characters and styles. The site offers a freemium model, where users can read comic strips for free or, for the price of a cup of coffee each month, subscribe to directly support its roster of artists and gain access to bonus panels. The site is committed to paying independent comics artists for their work while helping them build their audiences. As the creator economy evolves, Tinyview Founder and CEO Raj Lalwani is intent on making Tinyview a leader in creator compensation.

"Artists and creators are often forced to post work for free on the main social media platforms to gain a following. Tinyview enables artists to be paid for the work they post, while bringing lovers of classic funny-page comics together," said Raj Lalwani, CEO of Tinyview. "Our current fundraising campaign will allow Tinyview to generate revenue from readers which will support artists they love and help usher in a stronger creator economy."

Tinyview is a unique platform for discovering new comics and artwork, working with an impressive roster of decorated comics creators. Its offerings are varied and surprising; whether you're a kid or a grown-up, a science fanatic or a political junkie, Tinyview is a refreshing and stimulating, reading experience.

Cartoonist Brian Gordon publishes "Fowl Language: Comics for Imperfect Parents" on Tinyview. Brian Gordon recently created a comic summarizing the experience of creators posting on major social sites in his comic, "Deal with the Devils," which can be seen in full here.

Gordon said, "Having been burned by other social media sites' exploitative practices, I was initially skeptical to join the Tinyview roster of artists. But I quickly saw how important their mission is, and I've since become one of their strongest advocates. Our founder, Raj, not only compensates artists fairly for their work, he gives us a voice in all levels of decision-making. As an artist who relies on the internet for my livelihood, it's been a game-changing experience to finally have a say in how my work is presented and shared."

Matt Bors, founder of The Nib, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and an advisor to Tinyview, said: "Social media is driven largely by video and daily print media has collapsed. That has left comic strip creators with very few options. Tinyview is a place designed for comics, funded by readers, and if we reach this campaign goal, it's only the beginning of what it could do for creators."

Cartoonist Rob Rogers, a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in both 1999 and 2019 who now posts his work on Tinyview, said: "As a veteran editorial cartoonist who spent decades at a major daily, it breaks my heart to see the decline of the U.S. newspaper and, along with it, the comics pages. Thankfully, all is not lost. Tinyview has managed to recapture the fun and anticipation of opening the Sunday funnies right on your phone or digital device. Most importantly, Tinyview makes it a priority to pay artists for their work. I am proud to be a part of this new comics venture."

Users can upgrade their subscription and help Tinyview keep paying artists by visiting https://tinyview.com. Tinyview's fundraising campaign will run until Feb. 14, 2023.

Contact Information:

James Faccinto

Principal - Full Complement Communications

james@full-complement.com

415-272-2712



Related Images











Image 1: Tiny View Banner





Tinyview delivers bite-sized, award-winning comics directly to your phone

















Image 2: Deal with Devils 1





A panel from "Deal with the Devils," a January 2023 Fowl Language comic by Brian Gordon hosted on Tinyview.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment