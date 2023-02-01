Submit Release
Maravai LifeSciences to Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, dial (877) 315-3037 or (201) 689-8357 and reference Maravai LifeSciences. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at https://investors.maravai.com.

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.


