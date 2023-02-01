Recludix Pharma to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a leader in platform approaches to discover inhibitors of challenging cancer and inflammatory disease targets, today announced that Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., chief executive officer of Recludix, will present an overview of the company at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Conference in New York, NY. The company’s presentation will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



About Recludix

Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company was founded by members of Blueprint Medicines’ founding scientific team and its management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success in the discovery, development and commercialization of multiple oncology drugs. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix’s most advanced programs are focused on Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription (STAT) proteins -- STAT3 and STAT6 -- where abnormal activation is found in numerous cancer types, such as multiple leukemias and lymphomas, as well as inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The company is advancing three other programs to undisclosed targets that also play a significant role in both cancer and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

