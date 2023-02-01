Virtualness Strengthens its Engineering Team with SVP of Nykaa, Ashish Singh, Joining as Chief Technology Officer

Ashish Singh Joins Virtualness as CTO

Ashish brings expertise in AI, e-commerce, consumer and enterprise products. He will lead a global team with deep AI, blockchain and mobile ecosystem skills

DUBAI, UAE, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualness, a mobile-first platform designed to help creators, brands, and the sports, media and entertainment industry navigate the complex world of web3, announced today that Ashish Singh will join Virtualness as CTO.

“We were looking for a partner who shared our vision about the tremendous power of web3, had a demonstrated track record of building global products at scale rooted in deep consumer insight and a people-first leader,” said Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, co-founders of Virtualness. “Ashish consistently stood out across all dimensions from a pool of extraordinarily talented leaders. We are thrilled to welcome him to Virtualness.”

Virtualness has an ambitious product vision. The platform provides the ability to design, mint and showcase branded digital collectibles; share across social media channels and interact directly with communities. The digital collectibles enable unique experiences and unlock new channels for monetization. AI fuels every part of the tech stack across creation, commerce and community capabilities. There are many missing pieces of infrastructure in the web3 world that one takes for granted in web2, which necessitates rapid iterations on what needs to be built and identifying the right long-term partners towards the vision.

“I was delighted to be part of the interview panel for this critical role for Virtualness,” said Ashutosh Garg, founder & CEO, Eightfold.ai, a global Talent Intelligence Platform . “Kirthiga and Saurabh outlined a very clear vision for the type of leader they were looking for that matched the company, product and go-to-market vision. As I assessed candidates from my vantage point of being a founder and CEO of a growth-stage startup, Ashish had my strongest endorsement. I am excited to see Virtualness grow from strength to strength with Ashish joining as CTO.”

“The power of digital collectibles has captured my attention for years, having seen the success of e-commerce,” said Ashish Singh. “As I explored the power of blockchain further, it was rapidly clear to me that digital commerce which bundles asset ownership, identity and utility as a concept is vastly underutilized. Kirthiga and Saurabh’s vision of making web3 accessible globally for creators, brands, sports, media and entertainment is compelling. The strong engineering team they have assembled, the initial traction they have achieved, and their focus on bringing the power of AI and blockchain together to fuel the vision makes this the right next legacy I want to be an integral part of.”

Ashish joins Virtualness after an extensive search, which included exceptional candidates from across the globe – with big tech and startup backgrounds. The company has employees across four locations – US, Singapore, India and Dubai.

Ashish most recently served as Senior Vice President of Technology at Nykaa for about four years, having seen the company from early days to a successful public listing and beyond. He has also held leadership roles in other venture funded startups and global services companies such as AffordPlan and Axslogic where he led diverse teams, worked on technology that has been patented in many countries, conceptualized and delivered leading consumer and enterprise products and been at the forefront of AI and e-Commerce. Ashish holds a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Delhi.

About Virtualness

Virtualness is a mobile-first platform designed to help creators and brands navigate the complex world of Web3. Founded in 2022 by industry leaders Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, Virtualness puts creators first and is building the playbook for easy design, efficient sharing and seamless digital commerce. Authenticated creators and brands can use Virtualness to design, mint and showcase branded digital collectibles; easily share across their social media channels; directly interact with their community; enable unique experiences and unlock new channels for monetization. Funding led by Blockchange Ventures with participation from Polygon Ventures, F7 Ventures, Micron Ventures, Better Ventures, FalconX, Impact Venture Capital, Neythri Futures Fund, Oceans Ventures, Perot Jain, VC3 DAO, Carolyn Everson, Randi Zuckerberg, Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily), Nikki Farb, Shayamal Vallabhjee, Stacy Brown-Philpot, and other thought-leaders.