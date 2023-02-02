Red Pill Speakers Announces 3 New Exclusive Keynote Speaker Signings
Justin Hart, Sean Stone and Matthew Ehret join Red Pill Speaker's exclusive line up of speakers for 2023
This is just a sample of some of the new speakers that will be with us this year, keep an eye out for more announcements over the coming months.”TORONTO, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Pill Speakers and it's owner, Big Idea Speakers Bureau Inc., is actively busy signing new keynote speakers for events and conferences for 2023 and beyond, with a focus on events in the United States. We've just signed 3 new speakers:
Justin Hart, author of "Gone Viral: How Covid Drove the World Insane". Justin Hart is an executive consultant with more than twenty-five years of experience with Fortune 500 companies and presidential campaigns. He’s chief data analyst and founder of Rational Ground, which helps (and helped) companies, public officials, and even parents, gauge the impact of COVID-19 across the country. Justin brings a wealth of analytical knowledge as well as political experience to all his talks, as well as wit and levity.
The second speaker is Sean Stone, a Hollywood legacy who has been in and around the media his entire life. He is a keynote speaker with a unique blend of spirituality, political and historical insight, whose perspective was formed as the son of a famous film director. He has produced and directed a number of film and documentaries, and is busy in pre production on a few more. Interestingly, his first short film was about how a deadly virus leads to the creation of a totalitarian surveillance state. Sean is an iconoclast who can speak on a number of topics, from conspiracy "theories" to mental health, and as such he prefers the "Fireside Chat" format for personal appearances, so many topics can be covered and also so he can engage more with audiences.
Our third recent signing is a Canadian author and Historian reminiscent of Conrad Black in his depth, Matthew Ehret. He's published 7 books that reveal a hidden history of North America, "The Clash of the Two Americas”, and the four volume set, “The Untold History of Canada”. Matt’s work is regularly published in the media, such as the Washington Times, Lew Rockwell, The Cradle, Global Research, Unlimited Hangout, Zero Hedge, and more. Additionally Matt hosts a weekly geopolitical program called The Great Game on Rogue News and is a regular expert commentator on The Coronavirus Investigative Committee, American Media Periscope, and The Mel K Show. Matt brings an intellectual and historical perspective to his talks and loves to speak at Universities.
Red Pill Speakers continues to represent illuminating speakers like Ed Dowd, author of "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022", as well as writer and author of "The Woking Dead...", A.J. Rice, plus Cheryl Chumley, Chris Salcedo and many others. To contact us to book a speaker, or for more information, check us out at: https://redpillspeakers.com/
