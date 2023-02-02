Liquid Detergent Market size is forecast to reach $35,685 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Liquid Detergent Market size is estimated to reach $35,685 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The liquid detergent industry growth rate is attributed to the increasing demand for liquid laundry detergent from sectors like the laundry and textile industry, hospitality, and more and is expected to bring-in novel opportunities. Liquid detergent is a cleaning agent in liquid form which is perfect for eliminating dirt and oils from delicate fabrics. Liquid detergent is made by mixing the dry powder in a solution consisting of water and chemicals known as solubilizers which help the water and detergent to blend together evenly. These synthetic surfactants are manufactured from complexation agents, zeolites, bleach, enzymes, and more. The soaring interest regarding environmental sustainability resulting in the makers aiming attention on eco-friendly laundry detergents and solubilizers prepared from biodegradable constituents is set to drive the Liquid Detergent Market. The combative marketing and promotional methods utilized by different e-commerce firms to draw the attention of the consumers are set to propel the growth of the Liquid Detergent Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Liquid Detergent Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Liquid Detergent Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Liquid Detergent Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring utilization of liquid detergent in the North American region.

2. Liquid Detergent Market growth is being driven by the soaring application of liquid detergent with comprehensive utilization of fragrance and conditioners drawing the attention of numerous customers together with a boost in urbanization and considerable heightening of penetration of washing machines. However, the struggle faced by consumers to choose the best liquid detergent for their washing machine amidst the different brands available and the competition between the different brands to appeal to a larger target audience is some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Liquid Detergent Market.

3. Liquid Detergent Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Liquid Detergent Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Liquid Detergent Market Segment Analysis - By Nature :The Liquid Detergent Market based on nature can be further segmented into Organic and Conventional. The Conventional Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Liquid Detergent Market Segment Analysis - By End User : The Liquid Detergent Market based on end user can be further segmented into Residential and Commercial. The Residential Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Liquid Detergent Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Liquid Detergent Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Liquid Detergent Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Liquid Detergent Industry are -

1. Danone S.A.

2. Pepsico Inc.

3. The Cola-Cola Company

4. Nestle SA

5. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

