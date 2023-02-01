Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend, Future scope and Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing prevalence of viral transmission and the global pandemic COVID-19 are driving the growth of the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market size is forecast to reach $5.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period 2020-2025. There are various types of medical examinations in the healthcare sector, like auscultation, autopsy, biopsy, bronchoscopy, cardiac catheterization and colposcopy. In order to carry out a safe and hygienic test, medical examination gloves are essential. The gloves protect both the healthcare professionals and the patient from the spread of infection or illness during medical examinations. Hence, gloves are a part of the infection-control strategy. Disposable Medical Examination Gloves are used in most types of medical examinations owing to increasing incidences of viral infection transmission and hygiene regulations by the government. The demand for medical examinations for the treatment of major diseases and the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in a surge in demand for Disposable Medical Examination Gloves across the globe. Various types of disposable medical examination gloves, such as AMMEX powder-free nitrile gloves, are FDA approved for medical use and provide excellent strength, durability, and barrier protection against blood-borne pathogens and other environmental contaminants. Major healthcare investments by big firms and product variation launches by key glove manufacturers like Ansell Limited are some other factors driving the growth of the market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Disposable-Medical-Examination-Gloves-Market-Research-502273

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market in the year 2019 owing to the growing prevalence of viral infections, the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing medical examinations in the healthcare sector. The Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Rapidly spreading cases of the COVID-19 global pandemic, rising prevalence of viral infections and more stress on hygienic medical tests have helped in the significant growth of the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market Research report.

4. Lack of hygiene awareness and unauthorized medical practices in less developed countries is anticipated to hamper the market growth of the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Industry.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502273

Segment Analysis

1. Natural rubber gloves held the largest share in the material segment of the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market in 2019 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. There are certain advantages of natural rubber (latex) gloves which make them more favourable for use in various medical examinations. These advantages include better grip and fitting for hands and a smoother feel. Low costs have resulted in economic medical testing procedures, hence driving the demand for natural rubber gloves.

2. Hospitals hold the major share in the end-user segment of the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market in 2019. Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries like India and Malaysia has helped in the financial growth of hospitals. As a result, there is a surge in medical examinations done in hospitals in recent years, which in turn has led to the demand for disposable medical examination gloves in hospitals. This has driven the growth of the hospital's segment in the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market.

3. North America dominates the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market in 2019, with a share of more than 41.7% in 2019, followed by Europe. Growing awareness about the prevention of healthcare-associated infections, rising demand for medical examinations before surgeries and the presence of a large number of glove suppliers and distributors in the region have fuelled the market growth in this region. Growing concerns about fighting the global pandemic COVID-19 and the higher number of affected cases have led to a sudden demand for Disposable Medical Examination Gloves in the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Disposable Medical Examination Glove Industry are -

1. Ansell Ltd

2. Cardinal Health, Inc

3. Dynarex Corporation

4. Hartalega Holding Bhd

5. Kossan Rubber Industry Ltd

Click on the following link to buy the Disposable Medical Examination Gloves Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502273

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062