Abu Dhabi DoH and Kahn Sagol Maccabi (KSM) Sign an MoU to Cooperate in Technological Innovation and Healthcare Research

DoH and Kahn Sagol Maccabi MoU Signing in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi DoH and Kahn Sagol Maccabi Sign an MoU to Cooperate in Technological Innovation and Healthcare Research

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its participation in Arab Health 2023, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, and Kahn Sagol Maccabi (KSM) Research and Innovation Center of Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel’s leading Health Maintaining Organisation, signed yesterday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to elevate cooperation in technological innovation and healthcare research. Emerging from the Department’s efforts to create a “Healthier Abu Dhabi”, the partnership will support in the integration of science, technology and operational best practices to ensure the continued efficiency and sustainability of the healthcare sector in the Emirate.

In the presence of HE Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH, HE Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, Amir Hayek, Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Liron Zalansky, Consul General of Israel in Dubai, the MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director – Research and Innovation Center at DoH Abu Dhabi and Dr. Tal Patalon, Head of KSM Maccabi Research and Innovation Center.

Through this joint agreement, DoH aims to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a life sciences hub by enhancing innovation, healthcare services and treatments available to patients in the Emirate. The Partnership will facilitate and support the agreed activities that will further enhance cooperation in healthcare innovation between both parties.

HE Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Under the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, Abu Dhabi continues to host partnerships with leading international bodies in effort to further cement the Emirate’s position as a hub for innovation and life sciences. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is proud to join forces with KSM to accelerate the development of health-related technologies and deepen the relations between Abu Dhabi and Israel. In Abu Dhabi, we strongly believe in the power of collaboration across all levels, especially in an industry such as healthcare were partnerships birth breakthrough treatments and innovations that elevate their healthcare journey across the board. We are confident that the newly signed MoU will yield fruitful results within the field of technological innovation - setting the stage for a future driven by healthcare technology, innovation and artificial intelligence.”

The two parties have agreed to establish a research ecosystem that will consist of building sustainable business models that will inform interactions within the HealthTech and BioTech industries among academia partners. Additionally, the MoU will establish a framework to promote the latest innovations as well as the development of new technologies and support innovators in conducting proof of concept (PoC) projects and implementing their solutions in both the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Dr. Tal Patalon, head of the Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), said: “I find this collaboration to be a step forward in accomplishing our goal to build a health innovation ecosystem and to promote the health and wellbeing of all community members around the world. This is a historical opportunity to leverage cutting edge knowledge and technological innovation to create a better future.”

The MoU will enable clinical trials in priority areas for both sides as well as the formation and implementation of Multi-Omics and Big Data research.

To promote knowledge exchange and education in the fields of health research and innovation, DoH and KSM plan to host joint seminars and meetings. Similarly, the collaboration seeks to create an open research and innovative platform which will be accessible for many partners to join. The collaborative development of multidimensional databases, and the integration of databases that can support evidence generation for the benefits of patients and social economic development.

Established in 2016, Kahn Sagol Maccabi (KSM) Research and Innovation Center has been shaping the future of health through exciting collaborations within the global healthcare ecosystem which have resulted in the dissemination of ground-breaking solutions and discoveries. KSM focuses on a range of healthcare fields, utilising innovative technologies Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data resources to achieve its goals. It has a highly awarded Epidemiological Research department, Israel’s largest biobank (over 900K samples have been collected and analysed) and its clinical research has been featured in prestigious publications.