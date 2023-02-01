The Wait is Over: Crivly Goes Live in Hyderabad in a Few Weeks

Crivly Logo

HYDERABAD, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crivly, the innovative super app, is set to launch early next month in Hyderabad, offering a seamless and frictionless shopping experience through its three main services: CrivlyFood, CrivlyBeauty, and CrivlyShop. With AI at its core, Crivly is redefining the way consumers interact with brands and merchants.

"We are building a truly new and frictionless experience for our users," said Arshdeep Bhardwaj, CEO of Crivly. "Our goal is to become the one app that consumers will need to run their lives in this new digital world."

Crivly has already signed up over 500 merchants in Hyderabad and is actively seeking more to join its platform. As an added bonus, Crivly is offering special commission rates for the first 1,000 culinary and beauty merchants to join for the first three months. Interested merchants can sign up at https://about.crivly.com/.

"Early partners in Hyderabad will benefit from exposure and support from Crivly's ecosystem, even before the service's launch," said Srinivas Katakam, Head of Business at Crivly. "We're confident that our launch in Hyderabad will be a huge success, and we can't wait to share more details on our city rollouts in the near future."

The app is currently in beta, and users can try it out by visiting www.crivly.com. Keep in mind that some features may still be in development and may not be fully functional yet, but you're welcome to try them out and give us your feedback!

Crivly's mission is to provide a seamless, AI-powered personal assistant for consumers, making it easier for them to interact with brands and merchants. With its launch in Hyderabad, Crivly is poised to make a significant impact on the shopping industry in India.

In addition, Crivly is committed to providing its users with a loyalty program and rewards system that is second to none. With its extensive network of merchants, users will be able to earn rewards and discounts through their purchases, making it easier and more affordable to live their lives to the fullest.

For more information, please visit https://about.crivly.com/.