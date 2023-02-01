Top 10 Healthcare Innovations of 2022

Top Healthcare Innovations of 2022

Product innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry are the steering the course of Healthcare's future, with several drugs receiving FDA approval in 2022

In the list of FDA approved drugs, Oncology medications led the pack by scoring 12 approvals, while Autoimmune therapies came second with 7 approvals” — Dr. Purav Gandhi

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthark Insights has recently launched a research report titled “ Top 10 Healthcare Innovations in 2022 ”, focused on capturing the top product innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry that were approved during the year 2022. Healthark Insights team tracked and identified 50 plus innovations that were approved and came to the market during the year 2022 that demonstrated the potential to be a gamechanger in the healthcare ecosystem. The 10 innovations mentioned in the report were determined by gathering key information including number of lives affected, focus area, commercialization and complexity of problem solved. Each innovation was rated based on the impact on the future of health and its commercialization potential. This helped to prioritize the products to make it to the report.The US FDA approved 37 NMEs in the year 2022 for the patients with limited or no treatment options, the lowest since 2016. However, with 37 NMEs seeing a green light from the FDA, the agency encouraged novel treatments, as well as the opportunity for previously approved drugs to work in new settings, target disease and conditions.The research revealed that despite the drop in the number of drugs approved from the highs of the previous five years, the number of drug applications made to CDER were at par, indicating the commitment and positive outlook towards research and innovation. It was observed that 23 of the novel approvals were first-in-class, 6 (16%) received accelerated approval, 10 (27%) were breakthrough therapies, 6 (16%) were fast track, 13 (35%) were orphan drugs, 20 (54%) got priority review designation and priority review voucher was granted to 2 (5%) submissions. And drug type wise, 22 (59%) were small molecules drugs and 15 (41%) were biologic drugs. It was a good year for biologics as this was the highest ever proportion of approval the applications in this category received.Oncology medications led the pack by scoring 12 approvals, including Vonjo for intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis in adults with low platelets, Pluvicto for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Rezlidhia for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, and the recent most Adstiladrin for bladder cancer. Autoimmune therapies came second with 7 approvals, followed by 4 approvals for infectious diseases, 4 to treat CNS disorders, 2 in the ophthalmology area, 1 focused on cardiovascular diseases and other 8, still uncategorized.Medication and treatment options have always been very limited for patients with rare diseases, as a result the FDA paid closer attention to the applications addressing treatments for rare diseases. 20 of 37 approved novel drugs in 2022 were for rare diseases, including treatment options for Niemann-Pick disease type A, B, A/B (Xenpozyme), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (Sotyktu), Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (Camzyos), and Metastatic or unresectable uveal melanoma (Kimmtrack).Other headline approvals included Mounjaro - the first and only dual targeted treatment for type 2 diabetes, Vabysmo - the first and only treatment for DME and nAMD, and the blockbuster HEMGENIX - the first and only one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B. The year closed on a hopeful note with 7 novel drugs getting a thumbs up in just December 2022.The median annual price for the 30 drugs first marketed through 2022 was $257,000 compared to $180,000 during H 2021. The most significant contributor was CSL’s Hemgenix in November 2022, with a price of $3.5 million, making it the most expensive drug till date.About Healthark Insights' Top 10 Research Report SeriesHealthark Insights annually tracks the top events and trends in the healthcare and life sciences industry, and publishes five reports at the end of each year summarizing the top 10 trends in healthcare industry, life sciences industry, health tech, the top 10 innovations and top 10 mergers & acquisitions, with an objective of summarizing the key events and industry shaping forces during the previous year, and develop a view-point on how the sector will evolve in the coming year.About Healthark InsightsHealthark Insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health, and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research, and analysis, understanding of markets, technology, and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provides insights but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.

Top 10 Healthcare Innovations in 2022 - A video snapshot by Healthark Insights