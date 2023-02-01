Barley Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Barley Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.34% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028WY, US, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Barley Market Price, Trends, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global barley market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like application and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.34%
The global barley market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of the rising consumption of barley among health-conscious consumers. With the surging awareness regarding the health advantages of barley, the market growth of barley is expected to propel across the globe.
Barley is rich in various beneficial nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, reduces hunger, helps in weight loss, and boosts intestinal health which further improves digestion. This is further expected to increase consumer traction and bolster market growth over the coming years.
In addition, barley includes high fibre content which helps to prevent gallstones and is likely to help reduce cholesterol levels and reduce heart disease risks. These advantages are further expected to positively influence the market growth of barley across the globe. The rising demand from various end-use industries is expected to boost the cultivation of barley which is further expected to fuel the barley market growth in the coming years.
Moreover, the surging usage of barley for food and beverage purposes is associated with malt production which is mainly employed for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and the brewing industry. The strong preference for barley to manufacture non-alcoholic beverages is expected to increase the market growth.
Barley Industry Definition and Major Segments
Barley is a cereal grain that is frequently consumed as food and is also used to produce medication from grains. Barley is used in manufacturing as a food grain, a natural sweetener, a component in the brewing of beer, and in the production of alcoholic beverages. It is used to treat or prevent cancer, diabetes, obesity, and other illnesses.
Based on application, the market is classified into:
• Food, Seed, Industrial
• Feed
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Barley Market Trends
The growing demand for natural ingredients, various types of convenience food products, and clean labels are key trends expected to influence the market demand for barley across the globe. Developing economies experiencing a rise in the adoption of barley in the food and beverage industry are expected to encourage the expansion of the market for barley in the upcoming years.
Geographically, Europe is anticipated to drive the barley market growth on account of the high production and consumption of barley, especially in countries like France and Germany. The increasing production of beer is enhancing the demand for barley malt which is further expected to boost the market growth in the region.
Meanwhile, the North American region is expected to gain momentum in the barley market share over the coming years on account of the high consumption of whiskey and beer and increasing disposable income. The robust presence of key industry players in the region like Cargill, Incorporated is expected to encourage the market growth of barley in North America.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global barley market report are:
Soufflet Group
Malteurop Groupe
GrainCorp Limited
Boortmalt Group
Cargill, Incorporated
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
