KUMAMON BIRTHDAY FESTIVAL 2023 – WELCOME TO KUMAMON LAND FOR THE GREAT KUMAMON FESTIVAL –
Fans Are Invited To Two-Day Exclusive Special Event To Celebrate And Interact With Kumamoto Prefecture’s Beloved Mascot KUMAMON on his BirthdayKUMAMOTO, JAPAN, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nationally and internationally beloved official mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, KUMAMON, is thrilled to announce that he is holding a special event “KUMAMON BIRTHDAY FESTIVAL 2023 – Welcome to KUMAMON Land, The Great KUMAMON Festival” to celebrate his birthday on March 12. Themed as Matsuri, or traditional Japanese festival, the event will take place from 10am to 5pm on March 11 and March 12 at two venues – Hanabata Hiroba Square, as well as KUMAMON’s main base of activity, KUMAMON Square – with KUMAMON serving as the event’s Executive Director.
The stage event at Hanabata Hiroba Square will feature the fashion show “Mon Collection” featuring KUMAMON and special guests, a participatory “KUMAMON Challenge,” a happy birthday segment, and a collaborative performance with popular children’s music performers Keropons. According to Executive Director KUMAMON, many more surprises are planned throughout the event, with special guest appearances including Hinokuni Kumamoto Mask – a masked wrestler rumored to be a friend of KUMAMON and historical reenactors Kumamoto Castle Omotenashi Bushoutai. Other guests include Gunma-chan, the Director of the Gunma Prefecture Advertising Department, and Shimane Prefecture’s tourism mascot, Shimanekko. The event will also include a variety of stalls, a kids’ square, a section with KUMAMON-themed gourmet food and products from Kumamoto, making this event enjoyable for both children and adults alike. Another venue, KUMAMON Square, will also host a special event “Hapiba! KUMAMON 2023” which includes a celebration event, a photo session, and time for high-fives with KUMAMON.
For fans who cannot wait for the KUMAMON BIRTHDAY FESTIVAL 2023, there will also be a “KUMAMON BIRTHDAY FESTIVAL WEEK PROJECT” at KUMAMON Square and other venues in the city from March 4 to March 10, 2023. Details of this project will be announced on the official website of the KUMAMON BIRTHDAY FESTIVAL 2023. KUMAMON and Kumamoto City are excited to welcome guests to this special festival in KUMAMON Land.
For more information on the KUMAMON BIRTHDAY FESTIVAL 2023 and the entry, please visit the festival’s dedicated website at www.KUMAMON-sq.jp/birthday2023. To learn more about KUMAMON, please visit https://KUMAMON-land.jp.
Note on forward-looking statements
The schedule and format of the KUMAMON BIRTHDAY FESTIVAL 2023 may be altered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or other unexpected circumstances. The event may be transitioned to an online format, depending on the situation and any measures deemed necessary.
About KUMAMON
KUMAMON, the beloved official mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan, has made a huge impact since his appointment as the Kumamoto Surprise Ambassador in 2010, Kumamoto Prefecture Sales Manager in 2011 and Kumamoto Prefecture Happiness Manager in 2014. In addition to winning the Yuru Chara Grand Prix in 2011, he has secured various tie-ins with brands, and even had the opportunity to meet with the then Emperor and Empress of Japan in 2013. In 2013, KUMAMON Square opened in the heart of Kumamoto City, becoming a popular destination for fans living in Japan and abroad. Combined sales of related goods reached a cumulative total of 1,134 billion Japanese yen in 2022. KUMAMON is proud to serve as the Executive Director of the “KUMAMON BIRTHDAY FESTIVAL 2023 – Welcome to KUMAMON Land, The Great KUMAMON Festival,” which will be held in March 2023.
About Hinokuni Kumamoto Mask
Hinokuni Kumamoto Mask honed his skills at the “Kuma no Ana” (Bear’s Cave), a pro-wrestler training institute said to be located in the hidden basement of KUMAMON Square, a popular tourist attraction and KUMAMON’s base of operations. He underwent rigorous training to acquire the ultimate physique, technique, and noble spirit. He holds the title of the first KUMAMON Land Heavyweight Champion. Signature moves include the Hip Attack Bear!, the Fire Nation Lariat, and the Monzetsu Musha Gaeshi. His true identity remains a mystery but he is rumored to be a friend of KUMAMON.
About Keropons
Keropons is a Japanese music duo, consisting of Yuko Masuda, i.e. “KERO”, and Akiko Hirata, i.e. “PON.” They produce music and choreography for children, performing over 100 concerts a year for families. Ebikanics, one of their signature songs, is a popular gymnastics song at nursery schools and kindergartens, viewed over 124 million times as of January 2023 on Youtube. Keropons’ music, choreography and performances are highly praised for being enjoyable for both children and adults. The group has performed at seminars for nursery school and kindergarten teachers, provided music and
Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia Co.,Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
Other
KUMAMON X KEROPONS