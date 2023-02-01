General Electrical Equipment And Components Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Global Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

General Electrical Equipment And Components Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “General Electrical Equipment And Components Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the general electrical equipment and components market. As per TBRC’s general electrical equipment and components market forecast, the global general electrical equipment and component market size is expected to grow to $120.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

IoT is positively impacting the sales of electrical equipment and contributes to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest general electrical equipment and components market share. Major players in the general electrical equipment and components market include Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., ABB Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corporation.

Trending General Electrical Equipment And Components Market Trend

Consumers are increasingly adopting tools and devices equipped with smart technology as they maximize security, increase energy efficiency, improve appliance functionality, and are more convenient and flexible. The demand for smart homes and office spaces is increasing by the day. Innovation, adoption, and deployment of new technologies in various electrical equipment are making the world smarter. High-end technology devices are easy to use and help in the smooth flow of regular activities, encouraging companies to cater to such needs. For example, Philips has developed a personal wireless lighting system for smart homes that is easy to control and creates the perfect ambiance. Moreover, in August 2021, according to TradingPlatforms, a UK-based online media company, smart home users in the US amounted to 47.4 million in the year 2021, with the highest penetration rate of 40.1% and a penetration rate of 37.4%, respectively. The UK is the country with the second-highest number of smart homes worldwide. Thus, the adoption of high-end technologies directly impacts sales in the general electrical equipment and components market.

General Electrical Equipment And Components Market Segments

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By End User: Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global general electrical equipment and components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

General electrical equipment is defined as an electronic device that generates, distributes, and uses electrical power.

General Electrical Equipment And Components Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The General Electrical Equipment And Components Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides general electrical equipment and components global market research, general electrical equipment and components market analysis and insights on general electrical equipment and components global market size, drivers and trends, general electrical equipment and components global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and general electrical equipment and components market growth across geographies.

