Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cybersecurity market. As per TBRC’s cybersecurity market forecast, the global cybersecurity market size is expected to grow to $338.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

The rising scale of cyber threats is generating higher demand for cybersecurity solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest cybersecurity market share. Major players in the cybersecurity market include AVG Technologies NV, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CyberArk, F5 Networks, FireEye, Forcepoint.

Trending Cybersecurity Market Trend

Increasing government investments in cybersecurity solutions is a major trend shaping the growth of the cybersecurity industry. For instance, in September 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a US federal executive department responsible for public security launched a $1 billion investment to fund its first-ever cyber grant program customized especially for state, local and territorial governments across the country. This will aid governments to address cybersecurity risks such as identifying key vulnerabilities, eliminating threats and bolstering critical infrastructure. Thus, increasing investments by the governments globally are likely to create large avenues for expansion for the players operating in the cybersecurity market over the forthcoming years.

Cybersecurity Market Segments

•By Solution: Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security, Other Solutions

•By Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

•By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

•By End-Use: BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Other End-Uses

•By Geography: The global cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cybersecurity is the protection of Internet-connected systems against cyber threats such as hardware, software, and data.

