L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 Scheduled for May Release

Writers & Illustrators of the Future Winners and Judges for 2022 posing on stage at the Awards Gala

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39, with winners from nine countries, is scheduled to release in May 2023.

a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” — L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Year 39 for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future marks yet another milestone for the Contests as Galaxy Press and Author Services, Inc., L. Ron Hubbard’s literary agency, prepare for its May 2023 release. “We have winners from nine countries—Canada, China, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Romania, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Vietnam—the most ever in one year,” stated the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui. “So not only are these the largest competitions of their kind in the world, their scope truly is international.” Winners will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop culminating in a festive awards gala where winners will receive their trophies, and one grand prize winner for both the Writer Contest and Illustrator Contest will be announced.Winners and their nationalities to be published in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39" are:Writers of the Future Contest WinnersFirst quarter1. Samuel Parr – United Kingdom“The Last History”2. Spencer Sekulin – Canada“The Children of Desolation”3. L. H. Davis – United States“Timelines and Bloodlines”Second quarter1. Devon Bohm – United States“Kitsune”2. Arthur H. Manners – United Kingdom“The Withering Sky”3. David Hankins – United States“Death and the Taxman”Third quarter1. David K. Henrickson – United States“White Elephant”2. J. R. Johnson – Canada“Piracy for Beginners”3. Elaine Midcoh (published finalist in Volume 37) – United States“A Trickle in History”Fourth quarter1. Marianne Xenos – United States“Moonlight and Funk”2. Jason Palmatier – United States“Under My Cypresses”3. T. J. Knight – United States“The Fall of Crodendra M”Illustrators of the Future Contest WinnersFirst quarterAlexandra Albu – RomaniaClarence Bateman – JamaicaDao Vi – VietnamSecond quarterSarah Morrison – CanadaXiming Luo – ChinaAlaya Knowlton – United StatesThird quarterKristen Hadaway – United StatesJosé Sánchez – Costa RicaHelen Yi – South KoreaFourth quarterChris Binns – United KingdomApril Solomon – United StatesChris Arias – Costa RicaL. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com