L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 Scheduled for May Release
L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39, with winners from nine countries, is scheduled to release in May 2023.
Year 39 for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future marks yet another milestone for the Contests as Galaxy Press and Author Services, Inc., L. Ron Hubbard's literary agency, prepare for its May 2023 release. "We have winners from nine countries—Canada, China, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Romania, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Vietnam—the most ever in one year," stated the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui. "So not only are these the largest competitions of their kind in the world, their scope truly is international." Winners will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop culminating in a festive awards gala where winners will receive their trophies, and one grand prize winner for both the Writer Contest and Illustrator Contest will be announced.
— L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founder
Winners and their nationalities to be published in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39" are:
Writers of the Future Contest Winners
First quarter
1. Samuel Parr – United Kingdom
“The Last History”
2. Spencer Sekulin – Canada
“The Children of Desolation”
3. L. H. Davis – United States
“Timelines and Bloodlines”
Second quarter
1. Devon Bohm – United States
“Kitsune”
2. Arthur H. Manners – United Kingdom
“The Withering Sky”
3. David Hankins – United States
“Death and the Taxman”
Third quarter
1. David K. Henrickson – United States
“White Elephant”
2. J. R. Johnson – Canada
“Piracy for Beginners”
3. Elaine Midcoh (published finalist in Volume 37) – United States
“A Trickle in History”
Fourth quarter
1. Marianne Xenos – United States
“Moonlight and Funk”
2. Jason Palmatier – United States
“Under My Cypresses”
3. T. J. Knight – United States
“The Fall of Crodendra M”
Illustrators of the Future Contest Winners
First quarter
Alexandra Albu – Romania
Clarence Bateman – Jamaica
Dao Vi – Vietnam
Second quarter
Sarah Morrison – Canada
Ximing Luo – China
Alaya Knowlton – United States
Third quarter
Kristen Hadaway – United States
José Sánchez – Costa Rica
Helen Yi – South Korea
Fourth quarter
Chris Binns – United Kingdom
April Solomon – United States
Chris Arias – Costa Rica
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
