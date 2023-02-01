L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 Scheduled for May Release

Writers & Illustrators of the Future Winners and Judges along with Contest staff for 2022 posing on stage at the Awards Gala held at the Taglyan Complex

Writers & Illustrators of the Future Winners and Judges for 2022 posing on stage at the Awards Gala

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39, with winners from nine countries, is scheduled to release in May 2023.

a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”
— L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founder
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year 39 for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future marks yet another milestone for the Contests as Galaxy Press and Author Services, Inc., L. Ron Hubbard’s literary agency, prepare for its May 2023 release. “We have winners from nine countries—Canada, China, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Romania, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Vietnam—the most ever in one year,” stated the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui. “So not only are these the largest competitions of their kind in the world, their scope truly is international.” Winners will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop culminating in a festive awards gala where winners will receive their trophies, and one grand prize winner for both the Writer Contest and Illustrator Contest will be announced.

Winners and their nationalities to be published in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39" are:

Writers of the Future Contest Winners
First quarter
1. Samuel Parr – United Kingdom
“The Last History”
2. Spencer Sekulin – Canada
“The Children of Desolation”
3. L. H. Davis – United States
“Timelines and Bloodlines”

Second quarter
1. Devon Bohm – United States
“Kitsune”
2. Arthur H. Manners – United Kingdom
“The Withering Sky”
3. David Hankins – United States
“Death and the Taxman”

Third quarter
1. David K. Henrickson – United States
“White Elephant”
2. J. R. Johnson – Canada
“Piracy for Beginners”
3. Elaine Midcoh (published finalist in Volume 37) – United States
“A Trickle in History”

Fourth quarter
1. Marianne Xenos – United States
“Moonlight and Funk”
2. Jason Palmatier – United States
“Under My Cypresses”
3. T. J. Knight – United States
“The Fall of Crodendra M”

Illustrators of the Future Contest Winners
First quarter
Alexandra Albu – Romania
Clarence Bateman – Jamaica
Dao Vi – Vietnam

Second quarter
Sarah Morrison – Canada
Ximing Luo – China
Alaya Knowlton – United States

Third quarter
Kristen Hadaway – United States
José Sánchez – Costa Rica
Helen Yi – South Korea

Fourth quarter
Chris Binns – United Kingdom
April Solomon – United States
Chris Arias – Costa Rica

L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.

For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 Scheduled for May Release

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Retail, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 Scheduled for May Release
L. Ron Hubbard Westerns Make First-Time Appearance at Stetson Country Christmas
The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Celebrates as the Green Room for the 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade
View All Stories From This Author