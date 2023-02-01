Online Travel Agent Market Size Expected To Reach $1060 Billion By 2027

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the online travel agent market. As per TBRC’s online travel agent market forecast, the global online travel agent market size is expected to grow to $1,060.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The growth in the online travel agent global market is due to the surge in smartphone users along with growing internet penetration. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest online travel agent market share. Major players in the online travel agent market include Booking.com, Expedia Inc., Ctrip, TripAdvisor, Trivago, eDreams Odigeo.

Trending Online Travel Agent Market Trend

Growing initiatives by the government of various countries to promote tourism and built strong tourism infrastructure to boost the revenues generated from the tourism industry is a major trend propelling the growth of the online travel agent market during the period.

Online Travel Agent Market Segments

• By Service Type: Vacation Packages, Transportation, Accommodation

• By Platform: Mobile/Tablets Based, Desktop Based

• By Category: Hotel Bookings, Tickets, Other Categories

• By Geography: The global online travel agent market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online travel agents or agencies are individuals or companies with websites that allow consumers to book various travel-related services via the internet. Online travel agents invest in marketing and advertising to attract potential international customers.

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on online travel agent global market size, drivers and online travel agent global market trends, online travel agent global market major players, online travel agent global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and online travel agent global market growth across geographies. The online travel agent global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC