Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market. As per TBRC’s infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market forecast, the global infrastructure as a service (iaas) market size is expected to grow to $189.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.2%.

Rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and more at a rapid pace is expected to propel the market growth of infrastructure as a service market during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market share. Major players in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc.

In July 2020, VMware, Inc., a US-based publicly traded software company that provides cloud computing and virtualization software and services, acquired Datrium, Inc. for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) capabilities for an undisclosed amount. The major advantage from the acquisition is that an end-to-end cloud driven user experience is delivered by the Datrium DRaaS solution in VMware Cloud on AWS. Datrium, Inc., a US-based hybrid cloud computing and data management company that is a global provider of tier 1 hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for hybrid clouds that merges tier 1 HCI, scale-out backup and cloud disaster recovery for protection of hybrid cloud infrastructure, for easy administration and higher IO performance.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Segments

• By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Clou

• By Application: Managed Hosting, Storage As A Service, Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup, Compute As A Service (CaaS), Network As A Service (NaaS), Content Delivery Services, High-Performance Computing As A Service (HPcaaS)

• By End User: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Education, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

• By Operation: Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable

• By Geography: The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud-based computing service that provides enterprises with lease servers for remote computing and storage applications.

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides infrastructure as a service (iaas) market analysis, infrastructure as a service (iaas) market forecast and insights on infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market size, drivers and trends, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market growth across geographies.

