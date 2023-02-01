Single Family Housing Green Buildings Market Size Expected To Reach $240 Billion By 2027

Single Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Single Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the single family housing green buildings global market. As per TBRC’s single family housing green buildings market forecast, the global single-family housing green buildings market size is expected to grow to $240.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Greater consumer interest has contributed to the growth of single-family residential green buildings. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest single family housing green buildings market share. Major players in the single family housing green buildings market include Turner Construction Co., Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps, Holder Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., The Gilbane Building Co.

Trending Single Family Housing Green Buildings Market Trend

Consumers and builders are working towards achieving more sustainable homes and are focusing on minimizing their carbon footprint by developing self-sustainable homes, termed “Net-zero” homes. A net-zero home produces its own energy locally and should aim to produce at least as much energy as it consumes. According to the Net-Zero Energy Coalition the average annual new home constructions in California, there could be over 100,000 net-zero energy homes in 2020. These statistics show a trend of net-zero homes in the residential construction market. These statistics show a trend of net-zero homes in the residential construction market.

Single Family Housing Green Buildings Market Segments

By Type: New Constructions, Re-modelling Projects

By Product: Interior Products, Exterior Products

By Construction Type: Full Green, Semi Green

By Geography: The global single family housing green buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Single-Family housing green buildings construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, improving, or demolishing any single-family housing structure which is built to be environmentally sustainable using a detailed design and plan.

