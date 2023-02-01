Personal Computers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Personal Computers Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Personal Computers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the personal computers market. As per TBRC’s personal computers market forecast, the global pcs market size is expected to grow to $267.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the personal computers global market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest personal computers market share. Major players in the personal computers market include Dell, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Acer Inc., Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., The Samsung Group.

Trending Personal Computers Market Trend

A confluence of existing factors driving PCs market has been accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis. According to an International Data Corporation (IDC), in India desktops, laptops, and workstations witnessed a 30 per cent year-over-year jump in the third quarter of 2021 and recorded a shipment of 4.5 million units. This is likely to persist, as online lectures and remote workflow continued their course leading to strong demand for laptops. Thus, COVID-19 pandemic has been a driver for the market.

Personal Computers Market Segments

By Product Type: Desktop, Notebook, Workstation, Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Application: Consumer, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The personal computers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Personal computers (PCs) are small, multi-purpose computing devices that rely on microprocessor technology to allow PC makers to fit the entire central processing unit (CPU) on a single chip. It is designed to be used by only one person at a time.

