Global Branded Generics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Branded Generics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the branded generics market. As per TBRC’s branded generics market forecast, the branded generics market size is expected to grow to $464.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth rate of branded generics market. North America is expected to hold the largest branded generics market share. Major players in the branded generics market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The strategic partnership is a key trend in the branded generics market. The companies operating in branded generics are entering into a partnership with relevant companies to leverage each other's resources and expand into new markets. In December 2021, Biocon Ltd., an India-based fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that develops affordable biosimilars, generic formulations & complex APIs, entered into a partnership with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals. The partnership will open the door for Biocon's entry into the MENA area, which will now include Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq. This will help create a robust worldwide portfolio of goods, either directly or through strategic alliances, to provide patients all over the world with access to inexpensive treatments. These medications' marketing authority will be held by Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, which is also in charge of their registration, importation, and promotion in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals is a Saudi Arabia-based company that manufactures and markets branded and generic pharmaceutical products.

Branded Generics Market Segments

• By Drug Class: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones, Anti-hypertensive, Lipid Lowering Drugs, Anti-depressants, Anti-psychotics, Anti-Epileptics, Other Drugs

• By Route of Administration: Topical, Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes of Administration

• By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Dermatology Diseases, Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global branded generics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Branded generics refer to an unregistered drug that is marketed under a brand name and provides patients and healthcare providers with a benefit that encourages them to choose the brand. These are the generic medications that have a unique brand name on the market. They might be advertised similarly to how branded medications are.

Branded Generics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Branded Generics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on branded generics market size, drivers and trends, branded generics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and branded generics global market growth across geographies. The branded generics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

