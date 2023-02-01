Global Tablets Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Tablets Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tablets Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the tablets market. As per TBRC’s tablets market forecast, the global tablets market size is expected to grow to $147.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The growth in the tablets market is due to the increasing demand for tablets in various sectors such as healthcare, education, entertainment and other industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest tablets market share. Major players in the tablets global market include Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Acer Inc.

Trending Tablets Market Trend

Major companies operating in the tablets global market are focusing on developing innovative technology solutions for tablets.

Tablets Market Segments

• By Product Type: Detachable, Slate, Hybrid, Rugged

• By Application: Personal, Business

• By Operating Systems: iOS, Android, Windows

• By Screen Size: below 8", 8", Above 8"

• By Geography: The global tablets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A tablet is a small portable computer that accepts input directly on the screen rather than a keyboard or mouse.

