Global Smart Lighting Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart lighting market. As per TBRC’s smart lighting market forecast, the global smart lighting market is expected to grow to $31.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

The growth in the smart lighting market is due to government support in developed and developing economies. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart lighting market share. Major players in the smart lighting market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Acuity Brands Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.

Trending Smart Lighting Market Trend

The use of Li-fi (Light Fidelity) network is the latest trend in the general lighting market. Li-Fi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission. The Li-fi bulbs are equipped with a small chip that modulates the light used for data transmission. The common household LED light bulbs are used to enable data transfer with speeds up to 224 gigabits per second.

Smart Lighting Market Segments

• By Product: Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, Lighting Controls

• By Application: Commercial, Government, Residential, Other Applications

• By Light Source: LED, HID, Other Light Sources

• By Communication Technology: Wired, Wireless

• By Geography: The global smart lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart lighting is defined as lighting technology for smart homes connected to the internet. The use of sensors for instances like automatic light dimming or adjusting the brightness of light depending on the mood of the user are some of the features of smart lighting. A smart lighting system ensures high-cost savings and lower energy usage.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

