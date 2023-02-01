Global Chemical As A Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Chemical As A Service Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Chemical As A Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the chemical as a service market. As per TBRC’s chemical as a service market forecast, the chemical as a service market size is expected to grow to $10.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

A reduction in chemical consumption is contributing to the growth of the chemicals as a service market. North America is expected to hold the largest chemical as a service market share. Major players in the chemical as a service market include Sphera Solutions, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Safechem Europe Gmbh, CSC JÄKLECHEMIE GmbH & Co. KG, Polikem S.a.s., Quaker Chemical.

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the chemical as a service global market. Major companies operating in chemicals as a service are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Sphera®, Chicago-based?a leading global provider of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data, and consulting services, partnered with BASF Germany-based chemical company. The collaboration makes BASF's methodology and digital solution for automated product carbon footprint (PCF) calculation available in Sphera's Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) software solutions. LCAs assist businesses in better analyzing the effects of their supply chain on their overall carbon footprint and making informed decisions on their path to net zero.

By Type: Chemical Management Services, Chemicals Leasing

By End User: Agriculture & Fertilizer, Water Treatment & Purification, Metal Parts Cleaning, Paint & Coatings, Industrial Cleaning, Industrial Gases, Other End Users

By Geography: The global chemical as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chemicals as a service (CaaS) refer to the transition in chemical organizations' business models from selling a product (paid in weight or volume) to selling a service (paid in proportion of a certain service level). Customers benefit from the cheaper initial investment, predictable costs, and less fuss with product maintenance, while suppliers benefit from increased margins through additional sales of value-added services in the service package (such as insurance or maintenance), scale effects, and customer lock-in.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Chemical As A Service Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on chemical as a service market size, drivers and trends, chemical as a service global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and chemical as a service market growth across geographies.

