Polyphenols Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Polyphenols Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polyphenols Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polyphenols market. As per TBRC’s polyphenols market forecast, the polyphenols market size is expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Rising awareness about the benefits of herbal products over synthetic drugs is significantly contributing to the growth of the polyphenols market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest polyphenols market share. Major players in the polyphenols market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Diana Naturals SAS (Diana Food), Frutarom Health, Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., Kemin Industries.

Trending Polyphenols Market Trend

Product launches have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the polyphenols market. Many companies operating in polyphenols are developing new products with emerging technologies to meet the industry demand and strengthen their market position across the globe. For instance, in July 2022, Genosa, a Spain-based company engaged in the production of olive fruit-derived natural extracts high in hydroxytyrosol, launched phenol-rich olive fruit extract. The amount of polyphenols in Hytolive Infinity is standardized by up to 25% and amounts to about 1,000 parts per million (ppm). Because it doesn't contain any emulsifiers, additives, or solvents, the company's modified process technology allows it to produce high purity hydroxytyrosol, which is more stable and adaptable.

Polyphenols Market Segments

• By Type: Flavonoids, Phenolic Acids, Stilbenes, Lignans

• By Source: Fruits, Vegetables, Whole Grains

• By Application: Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals

• By Geography: The global polyphenols market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The polyphenols refer to micronutrients found naturally in plants. Polyphenols are found in many supplements and can easily get into the diet through fruits, vegetables, teas, and spices. There are about 8,000 different forms of polyphenols, including flavonoids like quercetin and catechins found in fruits. Polyphenols may help prevent blood clots, lower blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Polyphenols Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Polyphenols Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on polyphenols global market size, drivers and trends, polyphenols global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and polyphenols global market growth across geographies. The polyphenols market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



