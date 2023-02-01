Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nitrogen fertilizer market. As per TBRC’s nitrogen fertilizer market forecast, the global nitrogen fertilizer market size is expected to grow from $111.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Initiatives in different countries are expected to promote the agricultural sector, thus driving the fertilizer market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest nitrogen fertilizer market share. Major players in the nitrogen fertilizer market include Yara International, CF Industries Holdings Inc., PJSC Togliattiazot, Nutrien Inc., OCI NV, Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group.

Trending Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Trend

The urea market is witnessing rapid growth in the fertilizer market as it controls air pollution by catalytic reaction. Urea is an easily water-soluble compound that consists of 46% nitrogen and can be stored, transported, and handled easily. It increases soil productivity and soil nutrients. According to the International Fertilizers Association (IFA), global urea capacity is going to increase by a net of 17 metric tons by volume each year, and the total production is estimated at 226 metric tons by 2021. Thus, the expected increase in the production of urea promotes the sales of nitrogen fertilizer.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Segments

• By Type: Urea, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonia, Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

• By Form: Liquid, Dry, Other Forms

• By Treatment: Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Other Treatments

• By Application: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global nitrogen fertilizer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The nitrogen fertilizer market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides nitrogen fertilizer market analysis, insights on nitrogen fertilizer global market outlook, nitrogen fertilizer global market size, drivers and nitrogen fertilizer global market trends, nitrogen fertilizer market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and nitrogen fertilizer global market growth across geographies. The nitrogen fertilizer market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



