Global Printed Electronics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the printed electronics market. As per TBRC’s printed electronics market forecast, the The printed electronics market size is expected to grow to $24.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.0%.

The increasing demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the printed electronics market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest printed electronics market share. Major players in the printed electronics market include Molex, LLC, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nissha Co., Ltd., BASF, NovaCentrix.

Trending Printed Electronics Market Trend

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the printed electronics market. Major companies operating in the printed electronics equipment market are focused on strategic partnerships to expand their product development activities, venture in new regions and meet their customer demands. For Instance, in October 2020, Notion Systems GmbH a Germany-based manufacturer of industrial inkjet systems partnered with PV Nano Cell Ltd. an Israel-based solution provider for printed electronics for digital additive manufacturing of printed electronics. Through the partnership, the companies will exchange data to optimize the overall performance of printing. Furthermore, in February 2021, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a Germany-based chemical, and consumer goods company announced a partnership with Quad Industries, a Belgium-based solutions provider and manufacturing of customized printed electronics for technological value creation. This partnership hopes to share technology for designing creating, prototyping, and manufacturing of printed electronics.

Printed Electronics Market Segments

• By Technology: Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic

• By Material: Ink, Substrate

• By Application: Displays, RFID Tags, Batteries, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industry: Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Architecture, Retail & Packaging, Other End User Industries

• By Geography: The global printed electronics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Printed electronics involve the use of technology that enables the manufacturing of electronic devices that are thinner and wearable. Printed electronics are precise and produced cost-effectively. Printed electronics offer the benefit of creating devices, sensors on a variety of substrates, and also uniquely shaped devices that can be integrated into existing products. It is used to produce various kinds of electronic goods, such as electronic circuits, displays, antennas, electronic skin patches, and sensors.

Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on printed electronics market size, drivers and trends, printed electronics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and printed electronics global market growth across geographies. The printed electronics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



