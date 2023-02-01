Translation Services Provider Into23 Unveils a 23% Discount for 2023
Founded by a Translation industry veteran, Into23 offers 23% Discount on all services with the fastest translation services turnaround times in the industry.
If you are considering expanding your global footprint, it is important use multilingual content. Using the expertise of a reliable translation partner is critical for business growth.”HONG KONG, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Richard Delanty, a translation industry veteran, Into23 combines the latest in tech with a global network of translators to deliver one of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. Launching the 23% discount on all its translation services, Richard hopes more companies will be spurred to consider unlocking their growth potential with this promotion. The economy has faced turbulent conditions and headwinds over the past three years. This promotion aims at alleviating some of the challenges businesses face when considering global expansion.
With over 2 decades of experience in the translation industry, Richard founded Into23 to address what he identifies as barriers to the underutilisation of translation services by businesses. He saw a gap in the market, pointing to a lack of transparency in translation pricing, over-hyping of the complexity of making content available in different languages, poor adoption of translation technology, and cost-effective solutions as primary obstacles in the large-scale adoption of translation services.
Founded in 2017 in Hong Kong, Into23 won several large eCommerce and eLearning accounts for translation services in 2018. Expanding its services to include multilingual voice overs, Into23 offers a range of solutions such as website translations, app and software localization, marketing, e-commerce translations, e-learning translations and translations for complex industries like legal and blockchain. Achieving profitability in 2019, Into23 saw a 133% year-on-year growth in FY2022.
Richard continues to address the primary obstacles identified in the translation and localization industry and has been swiftly driving up core performance metrics. Over the past 6 years, Into23 has translated over 100 million words into over 70 languages, expanded its expert translators network to cover these 70 languages, and now offers 24/7 availability to cater to businesses across the globe.
Content localization remains an essential part of unlocking growth. Richard says, “If you are considering expanding your global footprint and targeting consumers globally, it is important to approach them from a multilingual standpoint. Using the expertise of a reliable translation partner is critical for businesses to create greater growth opportunities.”
Optimistically looking forward to 2023, Richard believes this is the year businesses make a comeback stronger than ever. He further says, “Into23 is ready and committed to helping drive business growth, and this promotion is just one way of showing our support.” The 23% discount on all its translation and localization services is active till the end of March and can be accessed here.
